Five years after, Shiites demand release of El-Zakzaky, wife

The Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky led Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, has called for the unconditional release of its leader, El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, who are currently under trial in Kaduna.

A statement made available to journalists yesterday by the IMN media spokesperson, Ibraheem Musa, to mark the fifth anniversary of the Zaria fracas with soldiers, noted that five years in detention amounted to systematic oppression of El-Zakzaky and other members of the IMN. Musa according to the statement said: “The days, 12 to 14th, December, 2020 marks the fifth anniversary of the Zaria Massacre.

On days like those, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and thousands of his followers faced the most brutal crackdown ever, at the behest of the Muhammadu Buhariled Nigerian regime and its foreign backers.

“In those forty-eight hours of that eventful weekend, over a thousand unarmed Nigerian citizens were extra-judicially gunned down in cold blood and many hundred others were arrested,” he said.

Part of the statement said: “As we mark the fifth anniversary of this Zaria Genocide Memorial, we unequivocally reiterate that enough of this systematic oppression of Sheikh Zakzaky and members of the Islamic Movement.

We call for the immediate and unconditional release of the Sheikh from this unjustifiable detention, along with those still in detention on this account.

“It was in those two cruel days that many infants and babies that knew nothing about the crimes their parents were allegedly accused of were mercilessly killed. It was during that black period too that even the elderly were not spared. “Valuable property worth millions of naira was torched and vandalised.

“In the meantime, five years on, the government has never been able to prove any of their allegations against Sheikh Zakzaky or any of his supporters in any court of law.

The Sheikh has remained unlawfully detained in spite of a judgement by an Abuja Federal High Court that his continued detention is a breach of the constitution and his fundamental rights, and indeed all known laws. For most of his years in detention since then, Sheikh Zakzaky has been held virtually incommunicado with only limited access to his legal representation.

“This government has also since gone ahead to escalate their tyranny against members of the Islamic Movement, further arresting and detaining equally many hundreds more.

The rights of Sheikh Zakzaky and his supporters are continually being violated with impunity.

We, therefore, call on the international community, especially the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague and the United Nations to expedite action to hold the Nigerian government accountable for its crimes, and help uphold the inviolable human rights of the people of Nigeria.”

Like this: Like Loading...