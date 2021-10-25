Fix Baro Port or forget your ambition, Vatsa tells Amaechi

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has come under attack for berating the Baro Inland Port in Niger State calling it an unviable project to the economy.

Amaechi’s degrading comments, according to a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Comrade Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, is to frustrate the formal taking off of the project.

It should be recalled that the N5.8 billion contract for the Baro Inland Port was awarded by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2012 and was purportedly commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

While speaking to our Correspondent, the former Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, said: “If the Arabs can turn deserts in Dubai into a tourist attraction, then Baro Port is viable. “Amaechi should use his head the way the Arabs did and not tell us Baro is not viable.

The Arabs use their heads and they are happy for it today. If Amaechi cannot make Baro Port viable now, if he becomes President what can he do? “If as a Minister of Transport, he cannot turn Baro around as small as it is, then he cannot change anything in Nigeria. He should forget his presidential ambition.”

He lamented that, when the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC visited Niger State, he assured that Baro port will be fixed, but they only commissioned what can be termed as nothing on ground except a warehouse.

Vatsa reiterated that Amaechi should, as Minister of Transport, make Dubai his benchmark, adding that: “If this APC-led government cannot fix Baro Port, what do we in APC tell our people by 2023?

“We in Niger State, are missing the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua because if he were to be alive, Baro Port would have been completed. He had a vision for Baro and saw it as a viable project.’

Like this: Like Loading...