Fix revenue challenges –NESG tasks FG

The Board of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has urged the Federal Government to tackle revenue challenge currently crippling the country’s obligations. It noted that the current government’s revenue challenges can’t be divorced from leakages, large scale crude oil theft, difficult operating environment for businesses, and lack of innovation in tax collection/administration, among others, which it said resulted in low accretion to the nation’s revenue base. Rising from Board of Directors meeting themed “Of hopeand despair…nottoolong to turn the curve,” in a copy of the communique made available to New Telegraph over the weekend, the board commended Federal Government for commencing implementation of the Medium- Term National Development Plan (2021-2025). In addition, the NESG acknowledged and commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly in passing into law the Electoral Act, 2022, which it noted had already proven to be a veritable tool for improving our electoral process. “These are good legacies, but there is much more to be done”, it said. Onrevenueleakage, NESG reasoned that the act looks plausible to endure due to absenceof sanctionsandineffective tax systems. It enjoined the government to toe path of debt sustainability in the face of dwindling revenues in order nottocreateadebtburden for future governments. TheNESGrecalledthatthe proposed Medium Term Expenditure Framework which indicates rising fuel subsidy costs will continue to exceed unsustainable levels, advising Federal Government to explore a systematic subsidy removalregimethatcushions theimpact onmostvulnerable population through a wellcoordinated and effectively transmitted social protection regime.
