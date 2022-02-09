Fixed income market capitalisation hits N19trn

POSITIVE SENTIMENT

Year 2021 saw the groundbreaking listing of BUA Cement’s N115 billion Bond, the largest corporate bond

The fixed income market capitalisation grew by 12.81 per cent from N17.50 trillion in 2020 to 19.74 trillion in 2021 driven majorly by FGN Bond issuances.

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola, stated this in his presentation at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX ) annual 2021 Market Recap and 2022 Outlook in collaboration with Renaissance Capital (RenCap).

Popoola said: “History was made as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) completed its demutualisation process, following statutory approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“As we walked through 2021, many of the benefits of this transaction were realised, making NGX more agile and commercialised in its operations. “The year 2021 saw the groundbreaking listing of BUA Cement’s N115 billion Bond, the largest corporate bond. We also saw the listing of LFZC Funding SPV’s N10 billion, the longest dated corporate bond.

“We also saw significant uptick in the value of turnover in the fixed income as turnover grew from N1.37 billion in 2020 to N3.52 billion in 2021. This represented an increase of 158.19 per cent in the value traded.

This improvement could be attributed to investors taking advantage of rising rates in the fixed income market. “NGX also made significant progress in its efforts on the introduction of Exchange Traded Derivatives. We witnessed the official launch of NG Clearing, Nigeria’s premier Central Clearing Counter Party (CCP).

The Exchange also registered seven contracts with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ahead of the launch of Exchange Traded Derivatives.”

He noted that 2021 was a generally positive year for the NGX’s suite of indices as all but three of the indices ended the year with positive returns. NGX’s flagship index, NGX All Share Index, returned 6.1 per cent driven by recovering corporate earnings and improved investor sentiments.

“The Equity Capitalisation rose by 5.89 per cent or N1.24 trillion during the year. The NGX Oil and Gas Index was the best performing index with a return of 52.52 per cent driven by recovery in the global oil prices and stronger performances from oil and gas companies.

This was closely followed by the NGX Growth Board Index, which returned 28.0 per cent,” he said.

He said that in line with the Exchange’s drive to develop and improve the digital experience for our stakeholders, NGX launched the maiden edition of the Digital only version of the 2021 NGX annual Factbook (X-Factbook), and released an enhanced version of its X-Mobile App.

According to him, in the equities space, NGX listed Bricklinks Africa, NGX Group and Ronchess Global Resources Plc by introduction on the Exchange; while the fixed income market saw corporate bond issuances by BUA Cement Plc (N115 billion); CardinalStone (N5 billion); Nova Merchant Bank (N10 billion) and Coronation Merchant Bank (N25 billion), among others.

