Fixing collapsed port quays, jetties to gulp N420bn

The reconstruction of the nation’s seaport’s quay aprons and jetties will gulp N420billion ($600million) as Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is making moves to rescue Tincan Island and Onne ports from total collapse. It was revealed that the two ports’ life spans had expired and needed to be rebuilt.

Quay apron is the area in front of a wharf shed on which cargo is lifted to the terminal. It was revealed that Tincan Island Port, which was built in 1977, has not witnessed major maintenance or reconstruction on their quay aprons to fortify them. Mostly affected quay aprons are the Five Star Logistics Terminal, Josepdam Port Services Limited and Tin Can Island Container Terminal (TICT).

Findings revealed that two portions of the quay apron at the Five Star Logistics Terminal have caved in with the sand-fill washing down into the lagoon from one of the collapsed portions, while a portion of the quay apron at Josepdam has also caved in.

At TICT, it was learnt that the quay could no longer stand the pressures despite partial repairs and subsequent collapse. The authority said that to reconstruct the collapsed quay apron at the Tin-Can Island Port and collapsed jetty at Continental Shipyard would also required urgent attention by the government.

The Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, explained the need to reconstruct the collapsed berth at Federal Lighter Terminal (FLT), Onne Port, and fencing of common user port facility in line with the specification of International Ships and Ports Facility (ISPS) code.

According to him, the reconstruction of the collapsed breakwater at Delta Port and the rising cost of power generation (electricity) in the port and the need to commence procurement of alternative source of power have become imperative.

Bello-Koko explained that infrastructures at NPA were decaying, noting that the sections of the quay aprons at Tin Can Island Port, Onne, Delta and Calabar ports were collapsing and require huge funds to repair them.

It would be recalled that the managing director had explained that NPA was in discussions with multilateral financial institutions like the French Development Agency (AFD) African Development Bank (AfDB), European Investment Bank (EIB) and Sanlam Infraworks (a Central Bank of Nigeria approved fund manager for InfraCorp) to access long term low-interest credit for port infrastructure upgrades and expansion.

Apart from reconstruction of the port facilities, Bello-Koko said that NPA would also explore alternative sources of power generation to the seaport because of the rising cost of power generation.

The managing director condemned the use of manual inspection of cargo at the ports through the infamous 100 per cent physical examination of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), saying that the method impedes fast and efficient cargo delivery system at the ports.

The managing director explained that the use of scanners, which the Customs has consistently ignored, was a modern and internationally acceptable method of cargo inspection that would not only engender efficient port services but also boost maximum revenue collection for the government, saying that the use of the manual inspection method was cumbersome and inefficient.

Bello-Koko noted that the terminal operators had expressed the desire to purchase and maintain scanners at the Nigerian seaports, while Customs would operate them, adding that if scanners could be provided; Nigerian seaports would be more competitive and preferred destinations for cargoes in West and Central Africa.

He explained: “Manual examination of cargoes in our ports due to absence of scanners is inefficient, not sustainable, cumbersome and can’t make our port competitive.”

