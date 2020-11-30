Sports

Fixing infrastructure more important than cutting grass, says Dare

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has emphasized that spending scarce resources to fix sporting infrastructure is more important than spending money to cut the grass around the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

 

The Minister believes merely cutting the grass would amount to not just gross waste of scarce resources, but misplacement of priorities. This clarifications became necessary following a report that the Minister said a proposed amount of 81m was received by the Ministry.

 

A statement by the Minister’s Media Adviser John Joshua Akanji, said: “It has become imperative and a necessary to clear the air on the misleading headline by a newspaper that the Minister would spend 81m to clear grass at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja .

 

What the Minister said was that it would be wrong to spend a huge amount to cut grass when there are so many other competing matters that need to be attended to.

 

The Minister said: “A one-time clearing of the stadium would cost 81m. If I tell Nigerians that i would be spending 81m to cut grass so that there would be no rats and grasscutters, what do you think of their response.”

 

Akanji said this declaration was made at a public function. The Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja which sits on a 43- hectare of land needed government attention for many years until the Minister convinced business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote to rehabilitate it .

 

Work is on-going and is expected to be completed early next year.

