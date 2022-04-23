Fixing infrastructure my priority, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the priority of his administration was to fix the nation’s infrastructure just as he urged entrepreneurs to channel ideas and resources into areas of the economy that stimulate growth, with longterm effect on job creation and poverty reduction.

This is coming just as the president stated that efforts are afoot to reform the public sector with a view to reposition it into a more effective and result oriented engine room that will stimulate investments needed for economic development and youth employment.

President Buhari stated this on Friday at the Presidential Villa when he received the Chairman of Dangote Group of Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote who visited him alongside board members of the group. The Special to the President on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina in a statement he issued also on Friday quoted President Buhari as stating that the challenges in the transportation and energy sectors would continue to attract his government’s attention for a turn around just as he urged entrepreneurs both in the country and their foreign counterparts to focus on areas that would lead to transformation of lives of Nigerians.

“I am keenly aware of the many challenges in the business environment and the investment climate despite the sustained efforts by this government to bring about improvements. “I want to assure you; however, that the government will do everything possible to enhance the development in infrastructure, especially in energy and transportation sectors.

“We will also continue to implement needed reforms in the public service to significantly improve the ease of doing business,’’ the President said. Responding, Dangote who said the visit was done to express the company’s appreciation to the President for personally finding time to commission its (the company’s) new 3m MTPD fertilizer plant in Lagos lauded the sustained efforts of the current administration’s various policy initiatives aimed at improving the country’s environment and investment climate.

