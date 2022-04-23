News

Fixing infrastructure my priority, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the priority of his administration was to fix the nation’s infrastructure just as he urged entrepreneurs to channel ideas and resources into areas of the economy that stimulate growth, with longterm effect on job creation and poverty reduction.

This is coming just as the president stated that efforts are afoot to reform the public sector with a view to reposition it into a more effective and result oriented engine room that will stimulate investments needed for economic development and youth employment.

President Buhari stated this on Friday at the Presidential Villa when he received the Chairman of Dangote Group of Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote who visited him alongside board members of the group. The Special to the President on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina in a statement he issued also on Friday quoted President Buhari as stating that the challenges in the transportation and energy sectors would continue to attract his government’s attention for a turn around just as he urged entrepreneurs both in the country and their foreign counterparts to focus on areas that would lead to transformation of lives of Nigerians.

“I am keenly aware of the many challenges in the business environment and the investment climate despite the sustained efforts by this government to bring about improvements. “I want to assure you; however, that the government will do everything possible to enhance the development in infrastructure, especially in energy and transportation sectors.

“We will also continue to implement needed reforms in the public service to significantly improve the ease of doing business,’’ the President said. Responding, Dangote who said the visit was done to express the company’s appreciation to the President for personally finding time to commission its (the company’s) new 3m MTPD fertilizer plant in Lagos lauded the sustained efforts of the current administration’s various policy initiatives aimed at improving the country’s environment and investment climate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Coronavirus: Lockdown relaxed in England as 2m rule eased  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from July 4 in England, when social distancing rules will be eased. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should remain 2m apart where possible but a “one metre plus” rule will be introduced. Two households in England will also be able to meet indoors and stay overnight […]
News

Another warning shot from Kukah, ‘Darkness is setting in’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Revd. Matthew Kukah, has further increased the pressure on political leaders in and out of government, warning that darkness was fast approaching. He said that the sun was fast receding on the country and as such there should be a sense of urgency. Kukah likened Nigeria to a […]
News Top Stories

Attacks prelude to genocide, says ex-DIG, Okoye

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Ozo Celestine Okoye, yesterday said that he has been vindicated following the killings by the recently herdsmen in Ebonyi State. Okoye had a week ago raised the alarm in an interview published by Saturday Telegraph that there are 332 Fulani herdsmen settlements in the five states of the South […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica