News

Fixing infrastructure’s our priority, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the priority of his administration was to fix infrastructure urging entrepreneurs and investors to channel ideas and resources into areas of the economy that stimulate growth, with long-term effect on job creation and poverty reduction.

Buhari said this Friday while receiving the Chairman of Dangote Industries Ltd, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and Board members of the Group at the Presidential Villa.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said the challenges in transportation and energy would continue to attract attention for a turnaround just as he urged entrepreneurs in the country and foreign investors to focus on areas that would leave lasting legacies of transforming lives.

“Mr. Chairman, Let me again, thank you and your board for the courage and foresight that enabled you to embark on these mega investment projects which will have enduring benefits to generations of Nigerians.

“Entrepreneurs such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote are unique gifts to their societies and the institutions they build, and they often become the pillars of stable enduring prosperous economies.

“I, therefore, urge other Nigerians in the business sector to emulate this iconic entrepreneur by investing in such enterprises that will in time become worthy legacies as national assets which will continue to benefit their people for generation after generation, creating firm anchors of enduring prosperity for their citizens,’’ he said.

Buhari told the delegation, which was on a courtesy visit, that reforms were already going on in the public sector to reposition it into a more effective and result oriented engine room that will encourage more investments.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FGM on the rise among young Nigerian girls – UNICEF

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…practice has no health benefits, but deeply harmful physically, psychologically UNICEF has warned that female genital mutilation (FGM) is on the rise among Nigerian girls aged 0-14. Rates have risen from 16.9 per cent in 2013 to 19.2 per cent in 2018, a “worrying trend,” according to UNICEF. The warning is contained in a statement […]
News

Buhari re-appoints Obaseki UBTH Chief Medical Director

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Darlington Obaseki for a second term as Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin. In a statement issued yesterday by the Head of Public Relations Unit for the hospital, Mr. Joshua Uwaila and which copies were made available to journalists in […]
News

Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu’s wife leads Lagos women in prayer for Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Wife of Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Friday led women in the state to pray against insecurity in Nigeria, saying the situation in the country requires all hands on deck to seek God’s face to return peace and tranquility into the nooks and crannies of the nation. Speaking at a special prayer service […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica