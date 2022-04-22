Fixing infrastructure’s our priority, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the priority of his administration was to fix infrastructure urging entrepreneurs and investors to channel ideas and resources into areas of the economy that stimulate growth, with long-term effect on job creation and poverty reduction.

Buhari said this Friday while receiving the Chairman of Dangote Industries Ltd, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and Board members of the Group at the Presidential Villa.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said the challenges in transportation and energy would continue to attract attention for a turnaround just as he urged entrepreneurs in the country and foreign investors to focus on areas that would leave lasting legacies of transforming lives.

“Mr. Chairman, Let me again, thank you and your board for the courage and foresight that enabled you to embark on these mega investment projects which will have enduring benefits to generations of Nigerians.

“Entrepreneurs such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote are unique gifts to their societies and the institutions they build, and they often become the pillars of stable enduring prosperous economies.

“I, therefore, urge other Nigerians in the business sector to emulate this iconic entrepreneur by investing in such enterprises that will in time become worthy legacies as national assets which will continue to benefit their people for generation after generation, creating firm anchors of enduring prosperity for their citizens,’’ he said.

Buhari told the delegation, which was on a courtesy visit, that reforms were already going on in the public sector to reposition it into a more effective and result oriented engine room that will encourage more investments.

