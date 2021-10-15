FixPolitics celebrates citizens’ victory on e-transmission of election results

A citizens-led researchbased movement designed to structurally change and innovate politics in Nigeria and Africa, #FixPolitics, has celebrated the victory of Nigerian citizens in the resolution by the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, October 12, that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is free to determine the mode of transmission of results during elections, whether electronically or manually. The group in a statement signed by its Coordinating Co-Chair, Constitutional, Political and Electoral Reforms, Prof. Remi Sonaiya and the Executive Director, #Fix- Politics, Anthony Ubani, said specifically that the Senate amended Clause 52(2) of the Electoral Bill to read thus: “Subject to section 63 of this Bill, voting at an election and transmission of results under this Bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the Commission, which may include electronic voting.

