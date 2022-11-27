News

#FixPolitics launches Office of The Citizen campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Office of The Citizen campaign from #FixPolitics will debut on Monday, November 28, 2022.

The OOTC campaign, which will introduce, activate and mobilise Nigerians to assume their roles as citizens and choose the best candidates in the 2023 general elections, will begin by 10 am at Providence Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State.

A three-month campaign, it will will be supported by the Nigerian think-tank for #FixPolitics, whose goals are to restore the OOTC to its proper position in Nigeria and create a political class of servant-leaders.

This social engineering campaign will take place in Abuja and Lagos from November 2022 to January 2023.

According to the organisers, the campaign will reorientate the populace to understand the electoral process, recognise the influence of the vote, as well as emphasise the value of casting a valid ballot, promote political literacy and prohibit the sale of vulnerable electorates’ votes.

In addition, by giving participants the chance to become more influential and active in politics, it will give the general public a stronger voice in the creation of governmental agenda and public policies.

“This is a product that aims to empower people and give them a voice,” the organisers explained.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Depression increases stroke risk –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that the more symptoms of depression people have, the higher their risk of stroke. These were some of the findings of a new study recently published in the journal ‘Neurology: Clinical Practice’. A Professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham […]
News Top Stories

Reps begin NPA probe over $68.473m debt owed FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives will today begin investigating the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), and Terminal Operators (Nigeria) Limited over $68,473m debts owed the Federal Government on lease and throughput fees between 2006 and June 2022.   Chairman of the public accounts committee (PAC) of the House, Hon Wole Oke (PDP, Osun), who disclosed this Monday […]
News Top Stories

Presidency: OBJ promoting disunity, religious, ethnic agenda

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Presidency, yesterday, launched a frontal attack on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, accusing him of fanning the embers of disunity and promoting ethnic and religious nationalism in Nigeria.   Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the former President as someone unfit to chart a new way forward for Nigeria. But the Peoples […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica