#FixPolitics wants proper screening of REC nominees

Posted on

ABUJA

 

#FixPolitics, a nongovernmental organisation, has called for rigorous screening of persons nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari to serve in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

The organization, in a statement by Prof. Remi Sonaiya and Anthony Ubani, said this became necessary in view of the alarm raised by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that some of the nominees “are either partisan, politically aligned, or previously indicted for corruption.” It equally noted the concern of Nigerians over the transfer of Engr. Chidi Nwafor, the former ICT Director at the INEC headquarters in Abuja to Enugu State as a mere Administrative Officer

. “This move,” the group stated, “is seen by many as a demotion and quite surprising, given that Mr. Nwafor is said to have contributed significantly to the improvements which have been made in our election processes through the increased deployment of technology.”

It, therefore, called on the Senate to conduct a most rigorous process of scrutinising all the individuals whose names have been submitted as appointees into INEC positions and to ensure that only those who pass the test of integrity, impartiality and transparency are given any appointment.

“In so doing, the senators will show themselves as true representatives of the Nigerian people and defenders of their hopes and aspirations for free, fair and credible elections. “This is all the more important at the present moment when Nigeria is faced with very serious challenges, and the yearning of the people is for a leadership which will chart a clear and visionary path out of the current failure of governance,” it added.

#FixPolitics states that appointment of individuals, who might be compromised in terms of their personal integrity or even merely perceived as being compromised, or who occupy positions which could render them unfit as impartial arbiters, should not be allowed in the nation’s our electoral process.

According to it, “the desire of Nigerians is for an electoral process, which will be transparently free and fair, and this means that every single individual involved at any stage of the process must be seen by all to be above board. “This is in line with global standards as well, and the position taken by all of the nation’s development partners.”

 

