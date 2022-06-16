Sports

Fixtures announced for unique Premier League season

Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to West Ham United, while the season will kick off with a London derby for the second year in a row as Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

Liverpool, who finished second last season, will travel to newly-promoted Fulham, and Nottingham Forest will play at Newcastle United to mark their return to the Premier League after 23 years.

Chelsea will kick off their season under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital by playing away to Everton, while Bournemouth will host Aston Villa in their first game in the top flight after earning promotion.

Manchester United, under new manager Erik ten Hag, will begin their campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur will host Southampton.

The season will begin on August 5 and conclude on May 28.

There will be a mid-season break after November 12 to accommodate the World Cup, which runs from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar. The league will resume on Boxing Day.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

Reporter

Sports

Woods withdraws from PGA Championship after shooting 79 in third round

  There will be no Sunday red for Tiger Woods in the PGA Championship. The PGA of America said Woods has withdrawn after he shot a career-high 79 in the third round Saturday at Southern Hills, reports ESPN. He limped his way around in the cold and wind, at one point making five straight bogeys. […]
Sports

French Open: Swiatek races to 30th successive win, Tsitsipas survives another epic

    Unstoppable world number one Iga Swiatek racked up her 30th successive victory at the French Open on Thursday as 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas survived another Roland Garros rollercoaster. Swiatek swept past Alison Riske of the United States 6-0, 6-2 to reach the third round as only three of the top 10 women’s seeds […]
Sports

2020 FAFT: J Atete beat Zenith to emerge champion

It was a hard-fought victory for J Atete FC as they defeated Zenith FC 1-0 at the final of the 3rd edition of the Felix Anirah Football Tournament played at the Sapele Township Stadium, Delta State. The first half ended goalless as both sides tried to cancel each other out.   The Utu Jeremi based […]

