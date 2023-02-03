News

Fiyhona Officially Signed A Deal With Godfada Empire.

With the recent wave of Nigerian artistes taking the center stage of global entertainment, it is obvious the world has come to acknowledge that Nigerians are uniquely talented.

Soon to join the list of Afrobeat artistes that will be celebrated globally is the talented Fiyhona who just got signed by godfada empire entertainment.

Born Bamidele Fiyinfoluwa, the talented Fiyhona and fashionable young lady professionally started music in 2020 but because of how natural her talented is, you would think she is being in the industry for ages.

She oozes confidence, intelligence and royalty and seemed ready to take the world by storm. It is safe to say it is another exciting moment for music lovers and another win for the music industry; because the talent will leave you wowed.

When asked how she feels being signed by godfada empire entertainment, she said “I feel so motivated for the recognition and support from the management. I feel really proud and ready to begin working with them”.

she also has a message for those who are looking forward to her brand, she said “They should stay tuned and expect music ,Art and entertainment from this black lady in ways the world has never experienced.

“It is obvious the music industry seemed saturated with a lot of talents coming out everyday but there is something unique about Fiyhona that we believe the world needs to see and we are so blessed to be the company showing Fiyhona to the world.”, the godfada representative said.

I believe Fiyhona will give any artiste a run for their money in ways that will bring entertainment to the floor of the Nigerian music industry.

I am more than excited myself and I can’t wait for her to get started.

 



