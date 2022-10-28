Fizzy F out with video for new number titled Philomena

Nigerian singer Igo Friday Agbo popularly known in music circles as Fizzy F has sent scores of his fans into a frenzy following the release of the visuals of his new song ‘Philomena’. The talented singer who revealed this during the official launch of the music video said that the song was produced Shocker while the video for the track was directed by MIC DAVIZ.

Fizzy F who is being managed at the moment by IQ from Terry G’s House of Ginjah also revealed during a Q&A session that he has worked with various producers including; Gospel, Shocker, Da Piano and many others. The burgeoning music act who hails from Benue State (Oju local government to be precise) also revealed how he came about his stage unique stage name: Fizzy F.

“My stage name is Fizzy F. The Fizzy came about around 2012 when I did my first studio recording and people around were like, hey Friday you are a star and I realize that stars are sparkling and sparkling is Fizzy. So, I coined the word Fizzy and the F stands for Friday. “I attended Solid Foundation Nursery and Primary School and Benpaulian Central Secondary School both in Benue State before I moved to Lagos to chase my dreams.

I’m in the process of furthering my education now because knowledge is power. According to Fizzy F who describes the music that he typically creates as good music which can be categorised as Afro-pop, God and his mother inspired him into music. “God, myself and my mother inspired me into doing music. I admire famous Nigerian musicians like; Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and 2baba while internationally, I admire John Legend, Justin Bieber, Nicky Minaj, Bob Marley and a host of others. Fizzy F who said that he would like to collaborate with Wizkid in the near future informed that beat instruments and good vibes in songs makes him feel passionate about music.

