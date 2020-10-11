Flag of fallacy in Akwa Ibom

At the time Akwa Ibom State was created on September 23, 1987, Udom Emmanuel, the current governor of the state, was 22 years old and at the twilight of his programme at the University of Lagos. One needs not be Udom’s classmate before deciphering his intelligence quotient.

Except he was affected by the syndrome of reveling in being a Lagos-boy at the disdain of his nativity, Udom must have been well abreast of the major political development of the year, which was the creation of Akwa Ibom and Katsina States by the Ibrahim Babangida- led military government. In the present Akwa Ibom State executive council presided by the governor, all but one were in their adult at the time the state was created.

In fact Deputy Governor Moses Ekpo, who is not only the oldest in the executive but the most experienced in terms of his stations of work places within and outside Nigeria, was 45 years old when the state was created.

He was the information commissioner in the mother state of Cross River and like it applied to other colleagues of his from Akwa Ibom his service as commissioner was automatically transferred to the new state, making him the first information commissioner in Akwa Ibom.

The youngest in the Akwa Ibom State executive council today is Ini Ememobong, the Information and Strategy commissioner.

Apart from the excitement that accompanied the creation of the state, which made it top story item in every Akwa Ibom home then, two things give one clue that, though he was three years old and in kindergarten, the then young Ememobong could not be said to be ignorant about certain basic information regarding the creation of Akwa Ibom. He is from well educated and informed home and his brilliance and versatility are most likely inbuilt in his DNA.

Also, it is most likely that the youngest among the lawmakers in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly led by 42-year-old Aniekan Bassey is 28-year old Otobong Bob.

Though the young Bob was not born at the time the state was created, his father, Effiong Bob, a lawyer and former senator, is not only well versed in what’s what in Akwa Ibom but has occupied topnotch public positions in the state for the youngest legislator to have had first hand information without dusting his hands on the archieves.

Though some persons, including Ime Umanah, who was one of the few individuals that decisively factored into the creation of Akwa Ibom are no more with us, there are still few other prime movers of the creation of the state that are still with us.

In fact, Akwa Ibomites who were of adult age at the creation of the state in 1987 are still in hundreds of thousands. In view of the foregoing and contemporariness of the history of the state, it is curious and revolting in the minds as to why the fallacy that Akwa Ibom is named after God – and the only one in Nigeria to be so named – is gradually gaining momentum.

The governor, in a broadcast to mark the 33rd anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom, laid claim for the umpteenth time, that the state is named after God. Few days before the governor’s 33rd anniversary broadcast, the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly had delivered triplets – state anthem, emblem and flag – as conceptualized by the executives.

Through his assent, the governor had since breathed life into them. With the latest development, flag of fallacy has been hoisted in the state, especially following the description of the cross sign in the emblem to mean “a representation of our faith as Christians and a public declaration of our destiny as a state named after God.”

Either wittingly or unwittingly, with the often public pronouncement by top government functionaries and the legal backbone given to the state emblem, it amounts to feathering of fallacy for furtherance of falsification of the etymology of Akwa Ibom name.

While over 95 percent of the population in Akwa Ibom goes to church and could therefore be classified as Christians, it is crass distortion of history that the state is named after God.

Like a number of other states in the country, Akwa Ibom is named after river – Qua Iboe River. The river, flows into the Atlantic Ocean through its southeastern direction. Qua Iboe is adulterated pronunciation of Akwa Obio, an Ibibio phrase, which translates, “great land”.

The adulteration of the indigenous words is till date joyfully attributed to Rev Samuel Bill, who in the course of his missionary journey at the coastal town of Ibeno founded an indigenous Christian organization and named it Qua Iboe Mission, which later become Qua Iboe Church.

Though there is a concerted attempt in some quarters in Akwa Ibom to obliterate the name Qua Iboe from the annals of history, the name is deeply rooted in the birthright of the state. The crude oil produced from numerous offshore fields from the Akwa Ibom axis is also called Qua Iboe and are brought to the shore through seabed pipeline system to a terminal in Ibeno, which is also named Qua Iboe terminal (QIT).

The vernacular words, Akwa and Ibom, used in some part of Cross River and almost everywhere in Akwa Ibom are superlative and onomatopoeic in nature and can be used interchangeably. The two words denote and connote large, mighty, great, immense, supreme, awesome, among other gargantuan things.

Though the tautological combination of the two words was not unnoticed from the beginning, it could be said to be a fantastic foible faithfully fancied by all Akwa Ibomites all because of what the creation of Akwa Ibom means to the people of the state.

By christening the state Akwa Ibom, the adulterated phrase of Qua Iboe has been corrected even as Qua Iboe River and other things with the name still remain intact with their historical significances.

After all, a number of words and names of places across the universal human community came to existence with the maintenance of their adulterated forms that occur in the course their evolvement. In view of the history and indigenousness of Qua Iboe Church, the etymology of Akwa Ibom name and what have accrued from Qua Iboe crude oil to the state and the Nigerian nation, Ibeno ought to be the cradle of Akwa Ibom history.

Coupled with its aquatic splendor among other tourist attractions, Ibeno holds what it takes to play host to millions of people across the world every year with attendant financial benefits to the government and the people of Akwa Ibom. Unfortunately, successive Akwa Ibom State government treats Ibeno with levity. It is only Exxon Mobil and original Qua Iboe Church, to some extent, that make Ibeno’s name to have some sort of recognition. In the vernacular of Akwa Ibom as well as some part of Cross River, anything mighty, such as rivers, seas, deities and their likes are often ascribed with Ibom.

That is why there is Inyang Ibom, Abasi Ibom (Almighty God). With awesomeness attributed to it, Ibom is always held in sacred. Ibom is a name of a deity, especially in Ibibio part of Akwa Ibom and Efik part of Cross River, just as Akwa is a name of deity in Annang part of the state. It is a statement of fact acknowledged even by the Bible that there are many gods. Indeed, God is more of a title than a name. And the name of the Almighty God is said by the Bible to be Jehovah.

A number of persons, especially politico- pastors often revel in inserting Abasi (God) between Akwa and Ibom to buttress their erroneous insinuation that the state is named after God. What do our leaders try to achieve by fallaciously mentioning that the state is being named after God? Could it be deduced that the leaders of the state are not knowledgeable of the state?

With the belief in the existence of the Almighty God as the creator of universe, it implies that every land is created by God. In the contemporary world God does not favour one land over another, irrespective of whatever name it bears.

God being the greatest freedom giver only allows the people to determine their earthly destinies to a large extent through their physical and spiritual conducts. Dropping God’s name on what is not true is an offence, contrary to the provision of the second commandment in the Hebrew Scripture (Old Testament).

According to Christian Greek scripture (New Testament), which documents Jesus’ famous Sermon on the Mount, mentioning God’s name on secular matters is not only irrelevant but offensive to God’s sacredness.

Certainly the offence cannot be without punishment, but this writer is not calling for the prosecution and punishment of those suspected to have fallen foul of the law, but for repentance on the part of the accused so that forgiveness may be granted to them through the ever-present God’s abundance grace.

33 years may be relatively old in certain ways but the 1987 event of the creation of Akwa Ibom is still fresh and considering that a sizeable population of those who were around then are still alive today, there is nothing like ancient Akwa Ibom yet, just as the state is still in contemporary history.

So, if the flag of fallacy is allowed to fly now, what would happen at a time the generation present in 1987 would no longer be alive?

Fallacy is infectious to history and if it is allowed to keep festering on facts, without being fenced off at its formative stage, it could bastardize the heritage, foundation and existence of the people and jeopardize future aspirations.

