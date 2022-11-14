…flags off 2022 free animal vaccination, others

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at the weekend also flagged off the fifth Annual Medical Outreach for his people in Yobe North, noting that it was being sponsored by his foundation, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Foundation (SAIL).

The outreach, which was also started in 2018, covers free medical services for eye treatment, surgical services, gynecological check up and surgeries for families and free screening for clinical cancer for women.

Lawan flaged off the programme for this year at the Yobe State Specialist Hospital, Gashua and Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, saying that this year outreach would accommodate about 5000 beneficiaries for various ailments.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...