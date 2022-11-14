News

…flags off 2022 free animal vaccination, others

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA Comment(0)

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at the weekend also flagged off the fifth Annual Medical Outreach for his people in Yobe North, noting that it was being sponsored by his foundation, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Foundation (SAIL).

The outreach, which was also started in 2018, covers free medical services for eye treatment, surgical services, gynecological check up and surgeries for families and free screening for clinical cancer for women.

Lawan flaged off the programme for this year at the Yobe State Specialist Hospital, Gashua and Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, saying that this year outreach would accommodate about 5000 beneficiaries for various ailments.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari inaugurates Lagos airport terminal today

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to inaugurate the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) terminal today. The terminal is one of five being built in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Enugu in a bilateral arrangement between Nigeria and China. Meanwhile, the terminals in Abuja and Port Harcourt have been inaugurated.   The new Lagos airport […]
News

Insecurity: We’ll resist attempt to remove Buhari, says Support Group

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Members of the #StandWith- Buhari group have vowed to resist attempts by individuals or groups to impeach the President, or pull down his administration. According to them, President Muhammadu Buhari was voted into office by millions of Nigerians, whose mandate, it insisted, he holds in trust. National Secretary of the support group, Mr. Nonso Ezedimma, […]
News Sports

Japan expands virus emergency after record spikes amid Games

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas in addition to Tokyo on Friday following record spikes in infections as the capital hosts the Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared an emergency in Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba, near Tokyo, as well as in the western city of Osaka, effective Monday until […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica