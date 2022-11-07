Sports

Flamingos star praises Nigeria for international experience

One of Nigeria’s stars at the recently concluded FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup in India, Alima Alase, has expressed her gratitude for being part of the much-celebrated Flamingos side which finished third at the Championship.

 

Alase who celebrated her 16th birthday on Sunday, November 6, spoke with a section of the media on the team’s return from India, expressing words of appreciation for the team’s technical crew and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“It has always been a dream for me to wear the green and white colours of Nigeria so when an invite was extended to me to come to try out in camp, I knew I must not let the opportunity slide,” she said.

“It was a bit of a different terrain for me but you know, when there’s a will, there’s a way so I gave it all I had and I’m grateful that it was enough to be among the privileged ones that made it to India.

“I want to use this medium to thank our coach, Coach Bankole, the entire members of the backroom staff, my teammates, and the Football Federation for giving me the chance to represent the country

 

