Flamingos thrash New Zealand 4-0, ready to face Chile

CAP: PHOTO 1: Miracle Usani (right) celebrates her second goal with scorer of Nigeria’s first, Omowunmi Bello

Nigeria bounced back into contention at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup on Friday after a 4-0 trouncing of New Zealand in Goa. The score line would have been much higher had the girls from Nigeria converted more of their scoring opportunities.

The Flamingos, who lost narrowly 2-1 to Germany on Tuesday, started spritely and had come close a number of times before Aminat Omowunmi Bello headed into the net after a sweet pull-out by left-back Tumininu Adeshina.

Right-back Miracle Usani, whose marvellous free-kick put Germany on the back-foot on Tuesday, scored her second of the tournament and Nigeria’s second in the 34th minute to make it 2-0 in favour of Africa’s best team at the interval.

Ajakaye, the team’s top scorer in the African qualifying campaign, headed powerfully from Adeshina’s corner on the hour mark, but the New Zealand goalkeeper punched the ball away.

Substitutes Edidiong Etim and Ajakaye missed opportunities within a minute, but in the 75th minute, midfielder Taiwo Afolabi scored Nigeria’s third by swinging the ball into the top right corner from 20 yards.

Substitute Etim would have the last say with five of six additional minutes played, when she capitalized on a defensive blunder to lift the ball past the opposing keeper.

Victory gave Nigeria three precious points and stands them in good stead for qualification if they defeat Chile on Monday afternoon at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...