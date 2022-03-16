Flash Pools Founder, Senator Patrick Osakwe, 73, Dies in London

Senator Patrick Osakwe, who represented Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State from 1999 to 2011 has been reported dead.
He was also founder of the popular Flash Pools Ltd, a firm that created employment for hundreds of thousands of persons in the old Bendel State, now Edo and Delta states.
A Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Media, Ossai Ovie Success, who made this know on his verified Facebook page confirmed that Senator Osakwe died in a London hospital
Ossai expressed his condolence to the Late Senator’s immediate family and the Ndokwa Nation which he hails from.
According to him: “Senator Osakwe died in a London hospital this evening (15th March, 2022 at the age of 73.
“Patrick Enebeli Osakwe was a Nigerian senator who represented Delta North Senatorial District in Delta State. He became a member of the Nigerian Senate in 1999, and was re-elected in 2003 and 2007,” he added.