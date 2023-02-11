Flaum: It will attrac t niche market looking for something different

Tourism is an essential ingredient to the overall revenue production for a state, country, continent as it may be. I believe that the construction of this well thought out leisure park and film village will attract not only a niche market but a wider market of leisure and corporate guests looking for that something different. What this means to our state is a direct injection of interest which needs to be accompanied by diverse and service orientated hospitality products in the form of hotels and restaurants, bars and night clubs. For me personally, with my passion for nature and the longevity of our planet, is the learning part of the park, as we bring our young children to the venue they will learn about wildlife, experience it firsthand, seeing the animals up close, they will learn that it is important to preserve our wildlife in their natural surroundings, and by holding them in humane circumstances, we can learn so much more about them. The film village without a doubt will be a big attraction for the “Nollywood” fraternity which will in turn encourage the production and filming of our local and or international films/series/documentaries, bringing along with it the need for accommodation and hospitality services. Everything else at the park flows with ease, moving from venue to venue, on paved and concrete pathways, makes it safe for everyone the spaces that have been created for recreation and sport are impeccable. Did I mention the sporting and water sport options, well you should just come and see it for yourself, they are fantastic I am giving this product big thumb up, Jerod Flaum (CSA), is Cluster General Manager BON Hotel Transtell Residence Asaba
Related Articles
Continent Worldwide Hotels expands to Vietnam
Continent Worldwide Hotels has continued to spread its tentacles across the global hospitality market as its has unveiled the recent signing of a master franchise and development agreement with Ritz International Co. Limited to introduce and develop the company’s all six distinctive brands in Vietnam. This development confirms Continent’s strategy to continue to expand its […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
St.Ange makes Global Icons of Travel and Tourism book
The Seychelles former Tourism Minister, Alain St.Ange has been listed on the newly released Global Icons of Travel and Tourism, a coffee table book launched recently by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association. This development was conveyed to St.Ange by the secretary General of association, Sagar Ahluwalia, in which he stated that the publication is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NIHOTOUR pledges support for youth tourism devt bodies
The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has pledged the support of the institute for organisations devoted to the promotion of youth tourism in the country. Kangiwa who made the disclosure when he received in audience members of the National Executive Council of Youth Tourism Development […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)