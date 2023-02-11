Flaum: It will attrac t niche market looking for something different

Tourism is an essential ingredient to the overall revenue production for a state, country, continent as it may be. I believe that the construction of this well thought out leisure park and film village will attract not only a niche market but a wider market of leisure and corporate guests looking for that something different. What this means to our state is a direct injection of interest which needs to be accompanied by diverse and service orientated hospitality products in the form of hotels and restaurants, bars and night clubs. For me personally, with my passion for nature and the longevity of our planet, is the learning part of the park, as we bring our young children to the venue they will learn about wildlife, experience it firsthand, seeing the animals up close, they will learn that it is important to preserve our wildlife in their natural surroundings, and by holding them in humane circumstances, we can learn so much more about them. The film village without a doubt will be a big attraction for the “Nollywood” fraternity which will in turn encourage the production and filming of our local and or international films/series/documentaries, bringing along with it the need for accommodation and hospitality services. Everything else at the park flows with ease, moving from venue to venue, on paved and concrete pathways, makes it safe for everyone the spaces that have been created for recreation and sport are impeccable. Did I mention the sporting and water sport options, well you should just come and see it for yourself, they are fantastic I am giving this product big thumb up, Jerod Flaum (CSA), is Cluster General Manager BON Hotel Transtell Residence Asaba

