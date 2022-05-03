FLED Institute honours AMCON’s Corporate Communications Head, others

The Head of Corporate Communications Department at the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr Jude Nwauzor, was among new members inducted into the different membership categories of FLED International Leadership Institute (FLED Institute) last Thursday in Abuja.

Since joining AMCON from Heritage Bank in 2016, Nwauzor has championed the introduction of some far-reaching communications strategies that has helped to make the Corporation the foremost debt recovery agency of the Federal Government.

AMCON was established in 2010 by government as a key stabilising and re-vitalising tool to revive the financial system by efficiently resolving the non-performing loan assets of the banks in the Nigerian economy. Presently, the Corporation, which is led by Mr Ahmed Lawan Kuru as Managing Director/CEO, is faced with the recovery of nearly N5 trillion from highly recalcitrant debtors across the country.

A brief profile of the AMCON spokesman read before his induction goes thus: “Nwauzor Jude Chiedozie is a Media and Communications Practitioner who presently heads the Corporate Communications Department at the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria – (AMCON).

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy, and Masters in Public, and International Affairs (MPIA) both from the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

