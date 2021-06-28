News

Flee from destructive, juicy gift, CJN tasks Appeal Court Justices

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad Monday charges the new Appeal Court Justices to do everything humanly to possible to avoid accepting juicy but destructive gifts, that may land them in trouble in the discharge of their judicial functions.
The CJN said that their reputation matter much and count enormously in their raise to honour and fame in life.
Justice Muhammad, who made this appeal while inaugurating the 18 appellate court justices at the Supreme Court in Abuja, informed them that several high profile cases would come their way and in company of some juicy, and irresistible temptations and appeal to them to avoid the temptations in their own interest.
“Let me point out unambiguously that in life gifts and wealth that are not worked for which are by extension undeserving are always wrapped in calamity and destruction.
“Flee from them and keep your heads high above the murky waters of corruption so that you can be conveniently counted among the very best in the Nigeria judiciary.
“You must against all odds conduct your affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath that has just been administered on you.
“If you are hitherto 50% under public scrutiny, I can assure you now that it has risen to 100% by virtue of this your elevation to the Court of Appeal.
“The temple and rate of public assessment of your conduct and disposition will now assume astronomical rise. You must redouble your efforts and dialogue properly with your conscience in order not to fall out of the grace of God and the Nigerian people.”
The CJN also reminded the new justices that it takes nothing to join the crowd but it takes a lot to stand alone with good conscience.
Justice Muhammad charged them to fasten their belt and roll up their sleeves to face the challenges head-on adding “you must redouble your pace to catch up with the expectation of the litigants”.

