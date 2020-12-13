Flee from fornication, other sins

God in his infinite wisdom bars his people from partaking in all unholy activities whatsoever.

Whatever he wants his children desist from doing is indeed to their own good. He has therefore commanded everybody he created to flee from fornication as well as all other sinful activities.

In 1st Corinthians 6:18-20 the Bible says, Flee fornication.

Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body. 19 What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?

20 For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.

Illegal indulgence of sexual activities by singles is called fornication while the same act by married people is referred to as adultery. God views any of these acts with seriousness because according to the Bible both are sins against the body, the temple of God.

Our body at all times should serve as an instrument for glorifying the name of the Lord, our God.

We should therefore keep it holy. God created us for the purpose of giving him pleasure which will only be achieved in a sinless situation therefore committing sin of any kind is tantamount to going against the will and purpose of the creator.

Again the Bible says in Proverbs 6:29, So he that goeth in to his neighbour’s wife; whosoever toucheth her shall not be innocent. Whoever that commits adultery is trying to put asunder what God has joined together.

God allows male and female unlimited relation only in legitimate marriage outside that constitutes sin punishable by being thrown into hell fire. Fornication and adultery can lead to other sins. A man you go into his wife will never be happy with you if he has the chance he can kill the person that went into his wife.

In 1st Corinthians 5:1-5 the Bible again says, It is reported commonly that there is fornication among you, and such fornication as is not so much as named among the Gentiles, that one should have his father’s wife. And ye are puffed up, and have not rather mourned, that he that hath done this deed might be taken away from among you.

For I verily, as absent in body, but present in spirit, have judged already, as though I were present, concerning him that hath so done this deed,

In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, when ye are gathered together, and my spirit, with the power of our Lord Jesus Christ, To deliver such an one unto Satan for the destruction of the flesh, that the spirit may be saved in the day of the Lord Jesus.

Apostle Paul is warning the Corinthian Church that fornication and adultery are getting rampant among them to the extent of one having his father’s wife such should be punished to recover the soul for Christ. In all ramifications fornication and adultery should be avoided by all especially the Christians.

Other sinful activities should not be mentioned among the body of Christ such as abortion, ritual killing, drinking of alcohol, use charms, smoking of cigarettes, cocaine, Indian hemp are all sins that should be avoided.

God also abhors nude dressing that exposes the body, wearing of dresses meant for the opposite sex such as women putting on trouser or men wearing skirt all these will lead the offenders to hellfire.

People who indulge in armed robbery, kidnapping people for ransom, or for assassination are preparing their way to hell fire.

It is not the will of God that any human being should go to hell fire but that all should be saved hence you need to accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour, repent of your sins and allow the spirit of God to lead you and you will make heaven at the end of your life in Jesus name.

