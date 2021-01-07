Fleeing armed robbers kill Police Inspector in Edo

*Gang member shot dead

Tension heightened in parts of Benin the Edo State capital on Thursday as fleeing members of an armed robbery gang shot dead an Inspector of Police with the Anti-cultism Unit of the Edo State Police Command.

This is as members of the Edo State coalition of civil society groups: Network of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (NOCSON) Thursday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the police to publish the names of all the detainees that escaped from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) on New Year’s Day.

The command is also expected to publish names of all of the police officers on duty on the day of the incident.

The dead police officer, Inspector Mohammed Hameed, was shot dead by some fleeing armed robbery suspects during a gun battle.

He was said to have died Wednesday night as policemen from the state command engaged the robbers in a gun duel during an operation along Lagos Street in Benin City.

One of the robbers was also shot dead by the police in the process.

It was learnt that the policemen on patrol got a distress call that some suspected armed robbers snatched a car around the King’s Square in Benin and headed towards Lagos Street in the capital town.

Like this: Like Loading...