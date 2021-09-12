Fleeing bandits from banned from renting houses in Kano

As hundreds of Armed Bandits fled Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto enclaves following excessive Military Operations, the Kano State Government is said to have taken a strong strategic steps to prevent the bandits from taking refuge in the Ancient City.

The government has since banned sales and hiring of any unauthorized houses within the Metropolitan area and the Entire 44 Local Governments Council of the state.

The state government on Friday issued a directive that no house, property or land should be rented out or sold to any individual or group without prior due reference to and clearance by the district head or his accredited representatives.

A statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Tanko Muhammad, noted that the directive was part of the government’s effort to safeguard the lives and property of the people of Kano. He said the directive was necessary in order to sustain military operations against bandits and other criminal elements in many parts of the country.

He explained that the move was in line with the commitment of the Federal Government to end insurgency and banditry in some parts of the country, as the operations may compel criminal elements to look for safe havens in other neighbouring states, including Kano State.

He said: “Government has directed that no house, property or land should be rented out or sold to any individual or group without prior due reference to and clearance by the District Head or his accredited representative.

“This directive is a sequel to the sustained military operations against bandits and other criminal elements in many parts of the country in line with the commitment of the Federal Government to end insurgency and banditry in some parts of the country, thereby compelling these criminal elements to reportedly look for safe havens in other neighbouring states, including Kano State.”

The statement cautioned land agents not to violate the directive, and urged them to comply with it, adding that non-compliance would be construed as deliberate and calculated connivance and collaboration with criminal elements to subvert the prevailing peace and security in the state.

