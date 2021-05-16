Fleeing Nigeria not an option, Yul Edochie tells youths

Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie has called on Nigerian youths to stand their ground and fight for their country.

The actor while responding to a recent sermon by popular preacher, Paul Adefarasin, who told his congregation to have a plan B which includes fleeing the country to neighboring countries even on motorcycle to save their lives, advised young people and his fans on social media that fleeing the country can never be the best solution to Nigeria’s problems.

In his post on social media, the actor who recently declared his intentions to run for office of the President said that his new Plan B is ‘No Leave No Transfer’.

“Yes, no one wants to lose his life but (the) truth is, we’ll all die someday, all of us. So what’s the point of running?

I’m a man sent by God to liberate his people. I will not run from my fatherland. We must get it right. My plan B is ‘No Leave No Transfer’,” he said.

