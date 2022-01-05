Flexible policies, initiatives offer opportunities to investors

There are expectations that the maritime sector will rebound this year with the launch of new deep seaport, regional maritime bank in Nigeria, dry ports and other investment opportunities by private investors and government, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The Nigerian maritime industry is a fertile ground for any investor to venture into this year. With its 853 nautical miles of coastline located on the coastline corridor of Gulf of Guinea and the Bright of Benin, 200 nautical miles of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), 30,000 kilometres of waterways, comprising of over 50 rivers, stakeholders have said that prioritising investments in modernising ports, customs services, ship building and repair will go a long way in growing the country’s maritime industry. Other critical areas of investment opportunities include automation, maritime banks, intelligence, freight and logistics services, marine tourism, maritime training, ship financing and marine insurance. For instance, they said that large port investments through mega infrastructure initiatives, comprehensive master plans and sustainable financing strategies, just like the new Lekki Deep Seaport, would go a long way in growing the maritime industry in the country as Nigerian cargoes would no longer be ferried to Togo and Benin ports, where there are deep ports that could accommodate bigger vessels. As part of ways to consolidate the efforts of government in building the industry, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said that government had formulated policies that will lead to a positive impact on the nation.

Maritime bank

According to him, one of such policies is the establishment of the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB), headquartered in Abuja. With this initiative, the Managing Director, Sceptre Consult, Jayeola Ogamode, said that this was one of the areas that will attract prospective investors, who could provide affordable financing models for ship owners and vessels operators.

Holding bay

He noted that there were over 1.8 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of empty containers moving around the country annually, saying that the Nigerian Port Authority had invited investors to and shipping lines to provide holding bays for 60 per cent of empty containers trying to get loaded on the vessels. Ogamode said: “If you have empty container bays outside the port, it would be easy to designate points of loading and offloading containers. Truck holding bay is money spinning investment.” According to him, the bays will serve as parking lots for over 15,000 constituting gridlock on the port access roads, saying that it was possible for investors to establish containers and acquire new trucks, which would move the containers to the port and bring out new imports.

Marine services

Also, the Rector, Certified Institute of shipping (CISN), Alex Okwuashi, a professor of maritime administration, said that there were many opportunities where investors could do business in the nation’s maritime domain. Okwuashi explained that investors could exploit the nation’s coastal zone, marine tourism, fishing, marine agriculture, water transportation and maritime security, marine engineering, wreck removing, diving and mooring, among others. Other areas he advised investors to divert their resources include maritime education in some strategic areas, barging and logistics. The rector noted that the industry was in dearth of maritime professionals such as seafarers, naval architects, nautical engineers, divers and master mariners, among others, saying that the industry could absolve over five million workforce. He advised government to encourage investors into deep seaport like Lekki Port, which will commence operation this year, saing that with the establishment of additional five deep seaports, the country will become a big maritime nation in the sub-Saharan Africa.

Shipyards

As the Federal Government commences the process of banning importation of certain categories of vessels into Nigeria by 2022, he explained that ship repairs, boat building and passenger ferrying would also provide opportunities for investors. Okwuashi also explained that the country needed standard shipyards where ship owners could carry out dry docking and repairs, saying that the country could make up to $600 million annually from ship repairs alone. Also, a legal officer at the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Joy Dimka, said local investors in ship building were being encouraged to participate in shipbuilding.

Cargo packaging

Another area of investment is cargo packaging as the enforcement of the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code, which was developed as an international code for the maritime transportation of dangerous goods in package, is expected to come into force this year. For instance, the Secretary General, International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Kitack Lim, had said that the code, which will come into force on June 1, 2022, was designed to enhance and harmonise the safe carriage of dangerous goods and to prevent pollution of the environment. Lim said that in order to achieve these objectives, partnerships were key and were allowed to share and distribute information on best practices, access resources and general know-how in support of the transition of the maritime sector into a greener and more sustainable future. He noted that decarbonisation, marine plastic litter and bio-fueling would receive IMO’s programme attention during the year.

Chandling

President of the Association of Chandlers and Ship Suppliers of Nigeria (ACSSN), Mr Vickson Agahanenu, said that the ship chandling sector could employ more than 10,000 Nigerians, saying that the sector was dominated by foreigners and illegal operators at the Nigerian ports and anchorages. He noted that 80 per cent of those doing ship chandling jobs were not licensed as stipulated by the Customs and Excise management Act. According to him, the sector could generate $10 billion annually for government and service providers from over 10,000 ships, Floating Production Storage Off (FPSO), oil rigs, shore vessels, ocean going vessels, cabotage vessels, oil platforms, supply boats, LNG vessels, oil terminals and bonga flow stations doing business in the nation’s upstream sector.

Inland containers

Also, a customs broker, Mr Sam Elem, said that the establishment of Inland Container Deports (ICDs) and freight stations known as dry ports could generate a lot of money for investors if they are located along the railway corridors to boost imports and exports. Elem said that ICD is a global concept used to extend maritime activities to landlocked areas for international trade. He noted that private sector operators were needed for the seven approved locations for ICDs in the country, saying that only one at Kaduna was working. The approved dry ports are Isiala Ngwa in Aba, Abia State, Erunmu in Ibadan, Oyo State, Heipang in Jos, Plateau State, Zawachiki in Kano, Zamfarawa, Funtua Jauri, Maiduguri and ICNL, Kaduna.

Last line

It is hoped that the Nigerian maritime stakeholders, including relevant government agencies, will take the appropriate and recommended steps to ensure the country actively participate in the industry’s resurgence, the global sustainability initiatives to drive it and share the benefit

