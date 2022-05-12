News

Flight 361 Crash: A’Court voids N246m compensation for Falae’s widow

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has set aside the judgement of Justice Hadizat Shagari of a Federal High Court, Lagos that ordered the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to pay N246 million as compensation to Ese Falae, wife of a former Commissioner in Ondo State, Deji Falae, who died in a plane crash.

Justice Shagari had on March 28, 2018, ordered the Associated Aviation Nigeria Limited and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority to pay the sum of N246 million as compensation for the death of Deji Falae in the ill-fated aircraft. Deji died on October 3, 2013, when an Associated Aviation aircraft conveying the remains of a former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Agagu, from Lagos to Ondo for burial crashed at the Lagos Airport.

The aircraft reportedly crashed just outside the aerodrome, a minute after taking off. Consequently, the widow of the late commissioner and her three children sued the NCAA and the airline for negligence, saying that they both failed in their obligation of ensuring safety of passengers aboard Flight 361. Upon the close of trial and adoption of final written addresses of parties, Justice Shagari entered judgement in favour of the plaintiffs and awarded N246 million as compensation. Dissatisfied with the verdict, NCAA through its lawyer, Emeka Okpoko (SAN), appealed the judgement and urged the court to determine whether the trial judge was right in law in her evaluation of evidence and ascribing probative value to the evidence placed before the court.

 

Our Reporters

