Flight cancellations, bird strikes likely as harmattan begins -NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of disruption of flight operations due to the onset of harmattan in some parts of the country.

According to the agency, flight delays and cancellations, air turbulence and bird strikes are likely in the coming days.

The agency also said airline operators should plan adequately for fuel as the amount of fuel consumed by aircrafts would be more this period.

This is contained in an advisory signed by the General Manager in charge of Public Relations of the Agency, Muntari Ibrahim.

