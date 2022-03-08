Flight delay: Dana promises quality service delivery

…opens talks with fuel marketers

I n the past few months, flight delays had assumed a different dimension leading to scathing criticisms from stakeholders and passengers alike. One of Nigeria’s leading airlines, Dana, has admitted its shortcomings and had taken time to apologise to its teeming customers for the carrier’s recent failure to deliver quality services. Dana’s Deputy CEO, Sukhjinder Mann, said since the commencement of its flight services, their commitment had always been centered on offering reliable air transport, setting new standards in customer experience, and redefining air travel in Nigeria. His words: “However, I admit that we have been falling short on this commitment in the last few days and not living up to our promise to offer a reliable schedule and on-time performance that we have come to be known for. Knowing that you have been inconvenienced and disappointed with our services has been heartbreaking for me and the entire Dana Air family.” He accepted the airline’s recent disruptions, which he attributed to ramp congestion, bad weather, and most recently, scarcity of fuel that he said had affected their plans. Mann said he understood how frustrating it would have been for customers to contact, “our customer service representative to reschedule your flight or having to wait in some instances, but I would like to reassure you that all your feedback has not gone unnoticed regardless of how you sent them.” A truly remorseful Mann stated that customers’ safety and comfort were not negotiable and take precedence over any other consideration. “The varying operational concerns stated earlier had some effect on the delivery of our promise and commitment to you. But with this note, I promise you that many changes and enhancements are in the works. Yes, it might not hap pen overnight, but I am confident that they are achievable. “On fuel scarcity, we are working with our partners to significantly mitigate the challenge and I am pleased to advise that we have made major inroads in this area with our key suppliers. We will continue to do our best to minimize any foreseeable challenges while hoping that the situation improves generally for all carriers as soon as possible,” he noted. On ramp congestion and terminal infrastructure, he explained that they had commenced talks with the airport authorities on practical solutions to these issues.

