Flight delay: Nigerians protest at Istanbul airport

…as heavy snow disrupts schedule

Travellers sleep on floorRivers

Nigerian travellers to the United Kingdom have resorted to protest at Instabul, Turkey, over their inability to proceed on the journey due to flight cancellation. They had hoped to get to their destinations but never bargained for the fate that would befall them. The Nigerian travelers who were left stranded in Istanbul as a result of heavy snow, which led to over 24 hours delay. They alleged poor service delivery by Turkish Airlines.

Some of the passengers, who spoke to New Telegraph from Istanbul, said there was a massive protest by Nigerians inside the airport, who demanded they be lodged in hotels as demanded by law which they said the carrier failed to provide. One of the passengers,who gave her name simply as Elizabeth, said some of them, who left Nigeria via the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Tuesday around 7. 40 am, said several passengers from other African countries that got to Istanbul hours before them were still stranded, protesting over what they described as poor service delivery on the part of the airline. A Sheffield-based computer engineer, Michael Ademuyiwa, narrated his ordeal, stressing: “We were shocked when we got to Istanbul from Abuja. We discovered that we could not continue our journey to London because of bad weather caused by heavy snow.

It is frustrating not to continue your journey “We were kept waiting at the airport as the airline refused to put us in hotels as demanded by law. We consulted them, but they were not ready to assist us. Many did not know where to sleep. Many with children slept on the bare floor. “The situation took a turn for the worse as many of the passengers staged a protest inside the terminal and around the airport. The scene was very rowdy. The slow pace at which the airline was attending to passengers was nothing to write home about. “The truth of the matter is that it is not their fault that there was heavy snow but the manner they handled their passengers was nothing to be proud of as an international airline.” He said further stated that his flight, which was initially scheduled to depart Abuja on Monday, was shifted to Tuesday. At Abuja, they tried their best as they catered very well for their passengers but, “we had a horrible situation in Istanbul.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...