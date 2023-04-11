Flight Limit: Imperative of Hague’s ruling for air travel

The decision by the Dutch court to uphold the legal challenges lodged by the International Air Trans- port Association (IATA), KLM, and other airlines against the Dutch Government’s experimental regulation to cut Schiphol airport’s flight limit to 460, 000 from November 2023 has been welcome.

IATA Director General, Wil- lie Walsh, said: “We welcome the judge’s decision. This case has been about upholding the law and international obligations. “The judge understood that the Dutch government violated its obligations in shortcutting pro- cesses that would bring scrutiny to its desire to cut flight numbers at Schiphol.

This decision gives vital stability for this year to the airlines using Schiphol airport and maintains the choice and connectivity passengers value. “Winning this vital reprieve is good news for Schiphol’s passengers, Dutch businesses, the Dutch economy, and airlines.

But the job is not done. “The threat of flight cuts at Schiphol remains very real and is still the stated policy of the government. Schiphol Airport themselves yesterday announced night flight cuts without consultation. Airlines understand the importance of re- solving issues such as noise.

“The Balanced Approach is the correct EU and global legally- enshrined process for managing noise impacts. It has helped airports around the world success- fully address this issue.”

The Dutch Government had recently decided to reduce the number of flight movements at Schiphol from 500,000 to 440,000 per year, as the opposition believed no legal basis existed for this reduction: it violates international treaties and European regulations.

Governments can lower the number of flight movements in or- der to reduce noise, but only after having a careful process, consisting of e.g. assessing the current noise level, setting a noise goal, and considering alternative measures.

This did not occur. The 440,000 cap is not a means to an end, but an objective. The Dutch government also sought to accelerate the implementation of this reduction by introducing an experimental regulation with an interim cap of 460,000 flight movements from November 1, 2023. We believed this interim cap is also subject to – and therefore in violation of – international treaties and European regulations.

IATA and airlines that fly into Schiphol sought to halt the application of this experimental regulation. KLM and other carriers based at Schiphol have launched a similar legal action.

The carriers that joined IATA’s action were: Air Canada, United Airlines, FedEx, JetBlue, British Airways, Vueling, Lufthansa, and Airlines for America. The judge ruled that the state had not followed the correct pro- cedure in introducing the proposed temporary regulation. According to European rules, the state can only reduce the number of aircraft movements at an airport after go- ing through a careful process.

This process entails, among other things: the state must identify various measures that can reduce noise pollution, the State must consult all interested parties, and a re- duction in the number of aircraft movements is only allowed if it is clear that other measures to limit noise pollution are insufficient.

The Interim Injunction Judge noted that the state had started that procedure for the proposed reduction of the number of air- craft movements to 440,000 per year starting in the 2024/2025 season. But the state did not follow this procedure for the proposed temporary regulation in which the State wants to reduce the maximum number of allowed aircraft movements to 460,000 for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

Therefore, the ruling states that the Dutch State may not reduce the number of aircraft movements at Schiphol from 500,000 to 460,000 for the season 2023/2024.

The Minister for Water and Infrastructure in the coalition Dutch Government, responding to the concerns of some residents who are principally concerned about noise noted that local air quality and some greenhouse gas emissions (nitrogen and CO2) had also been listed as ‘concerns’ but are not the reason for the cut. A letter (24.6.22) from Minister Marc Harbers to the President of the House of Representatives in the Hague states that the noise nuisance is the objective, but the Minister also admitted that he has not yet investigated noise nuisance or set a specific nuisance objective, which are both requirements be- fore being allowed to apply such restrictions: On what basis were IATA and other plaintiffs seeking to have the ‘experimental regulation’ ruled unlawful?

IATA and the co-plaintiffs believe that the Dutch government must follow the Balanced Approach (BA), a process and methodology for mitigating noise at airports. The BA, which is enshrined in ICAO Annex 16 (part of the Chica- go Convention, to which the Netherlands is a party), international treaties, and also in European Regulation 598/2014, explicitly states that flight reductions should be a last resort, only used when other possible measures have been exhausted.

These measures include an objective determination of the noise situation and the noise objective; an inventory of possible measures; an estimation of the cost-effective-ness of those measures; operating restrictions as a last resort; and the principles of proportionality and non-discrimination. In IATA’s view, the government has not followed this process. Why does this matter so much to airlines?

The need for clarity of the ap- plication of the BA in international and European law. Airlines wish to have legal certainty and a government should be compliant with its legal obligations. The most pressing priority is to have certainty for the Winter Sea- son schedules, which are being planned now and will be mostly finalized in April.

That’s why we urgently needed to stop the enforced reduction and return to the 500,000 permitted flight movements. The arbitrary cut reduces air- port slots that airlines are permit- ted to operate.

These cuts will mean that airlines that were able to operate slots under grandfather rights will have them taken away. There is no precedent or methodology in place for this so very difficult to ensure fairness and prevent loss of connectivity. It also means new operators that were hoping to get slots at the airport will be unable to get them, which impacts consumer choice and competition. Risk of escalation. Previous arguments over noise restrictions have threatened international trade wars (e.g. the problems over the ‘hush kit’ aircraft in the 1990s that pre-date the BA).

Removing slots will affect bilateral rights and open skies agreements, and almost certainly lead to further international legal action. More generally, the cuts will negatively impact jobs and the economy of the Netherlands. A precise economic impact study of these cuts has not been made (an ex- ample of the BA not being followed).

However, in 2019 an IATA ‘Air Transport Competitiveness’ study argued that restricting Schiphol airport (plus other taxes) could cost around 84,000 jobs compared to what might be generated if the Netherlands was able to expand Schiphol and cut taxes and charges. What are the next steps?

Assuming the State does not appeal the decision in time, Schiphol’s flight limit will remain at 500,000 for the Winter 23-24 season. Attention now moves to the consultation which has begun on limiting Schiphol on a permanent basis to 440,000 flights from 2024 onwards.

They believe that the Dutch state is again at risk of not following the Balanced Approach by proceeding from the basis that flight numbers will be reduced to 440,000, rather than starting with measuring noise and defining a noise objective. Any flight cuts can only be a last resort to achieve this noise objective, not the starting point. Last line They are of the view that the ruling today gives a strong indication that the State must follow the proper process and analyse all options.

