Flight resumption: Comply with guidelines, Sanwo-Olu, FAAN beg passengers

Sanwo-Olu, FAAN say MMIA ready for flight schedules

Ahead of the resumption of international flight today, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), have assured Nigerians and international community that all is set at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos for smooth operations. Speaking during a tour of the airport facilities, Sanwo- Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, gave the assurance that all is ready to ensure hitch-free and safe operations at the airport.

Responding to questions by journalists after a tour of the airport and facilities by both parties to ascertain level of preparedness, the deputy governor, who was also accompanied on the tour by other members of the state executive council, including the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Frederick Oladeinde and Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, appealed to all travellers and users of the airport to adhere to the protocols put in place as all the needed facilities are in place and ready for seamless operations. Hamzat said: “FAAN is ready, our airport is ready, and flights would start coming in tomorrow (Today), the only thing is people just need to follow instructions when they come in.

“The facilities are ready, staff are there to direct those who come in on what to do and how to do it, and we should follow their directives, if we do that I think we are safe. “Our responsibility is to make this airport the best you can get anywhere in the world, so we will work with FAAN to make sure that happens.” Also assuring of the readiness of FAAN and the airport, the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, said all the facilities for transition are ready even for the physically challenged and that staff are ready to get going and ensure smooth operations. He said: “We have sensitised all our staff, we have trained them and they are ready for the task.” He said three airlines are expected to fly in today, starting with the Middle East Airlines that is expected to land around 2pm.

