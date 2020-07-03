Flight resumption: NCAA expresses satisfaction over VAIA’s readiness

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has expressed satisfaction with the standard of facilities put in place and preparedness of the management of the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, capital, towards resumption of flights operation in the country.

This commendation was given yesterday by 18 Inspectors from NCAA led by Mr. Adebayo Oladikpo, an engineer, to verify the operational standards, safety and preventive protocols in place ahead of the approval of the airport to resume operations, which was shut down earlier this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had on Wednesday announced partial lifting of domestic air travel operationsinthecountry.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation, Hardi Siriki has announced that Abuja and Lagos airports will reopen on July 8 for domestic operations. According to the Minister, in his tweet on Wednesday, Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri Airports would resume flight operations on July 11, while others would follow on July 15. The NACA team on arrival at the airport inspected the standard preventive and safety procedures on ground as they alighted from the aircraft.

They particularly commended the management of the airport for making available disinfectant chambers where the passengers are required to pass through into the arrival bay. While conducting the team round the facilities, the Managing Director of the Airport, Mr. Uwem Ekanem informed the NCCA officials that the Victor Attah International Airport had already adhered to all safety and preventive measures as enumerated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCAA.

Like this: Like Loading...