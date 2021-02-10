News Top Stories

Flight ticket sales in Nigeria decline by $132m in Q1’20

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The effects of COVID- 19 on air travel and the country’s economy have been made manifest as total tickets sold for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to $151 million from $282.35 million sold in 2019. This sharp reduction affected foreign carriers that operated in and out of the country within the period.

 

A data obtained from the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), captioned, “BSP Nigeria-R &S Monthly Reports- Market Data April 2020,” shows that $57.79 million worth of tickets were sold in January 2019 alone.

 

Ticket sales figures for February of the same year stood at $51.52 million; March $80.55 million; April $92.59 million bringing the total to $286.36 million. January 2020 figure was regarded as the best month for air travel and one that surpassed the expectations of travel agencies and other catalytic interests in aviation and travel industry as the month saw high travel demand that amounted to $70.03 million.

 

February 2020 saw ticket sales of $59.16 million; March figure stood at $23.26 million when the COVID-19 got to its peak and nations started closing their borders, including restrictions that crippled travel. April 2020 saw a sharp decline of air travel as tickets sold amounted to $-1.36, a deficit for that month as the BSP recorded more refunds than new sales in April.

 

As a result of that, the month of April became negative. The total tickets sold for first quarter 2020 decreased to $151 million. President, NANTA, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, at a press conference yesterday, lamented that COVID- 19 brought the entire sector to a halt, stressing that January 2020 was one of the best months for aviation because of huge sales made by foreign carriers.

 

She said the sales had never happened in recent times because first quarter of every year is usually slow for business, but expressed joy that the month was good.

 

Akporiaye further stated that February of last year was also good till second week in March when nations started taking measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus by shutting borders.

 

On the spat with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), she berated the Arab country over the controversial Rapid Antigen Testing (RDT), saying it was not a full-proof for detection, adding that the PCR test was more comprehensive and far better than the Antigen test, which she said puts a lot of strain on travellers with additional costs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Supreme Court dismisses suit against Bayelsa gov, deputy

Posted on Author Reporter

  A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed Douye Diri as the duly elected governor of Bayelsa State. In a unanimous judgement by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court dismissed the six appeals filed against the governor and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. Justice Ngwuta, in his judgement, predicated the dismissal of the […]
News Top Stories

Northern youths kick as court sends Ndume to prison

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Baba Negedu

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the remand of Senator Ali Ndume at Kuje Correctional Facility over his failure to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, before the court.   Maina is standing trial in the charges of N2 billion alleged fraud, but was granted […]
News

Report: Nurse tests positive a week after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

    A 45-year-old nurse in California tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week after receiving Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine, an ABC News affiliate reported on Tuesday. Matthew W., a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica