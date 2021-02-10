Flight ticket sales in Nigeria decline by $132m in Q1’20

The effects of COVID- 19 on air travel and the country’s economy have been made manifest as total tickets sold for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to $151 million from $282.35 million sold in 2019. This sharp reduction affected foreign carriers that operated in and out of the country within the period.

A data obtained from the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), captioned, “BSP Nigeria-R &S Monthly Reports- Market Data April 2020,” shows that $57.79 million worth of tickets were sold in January 2019 alone.

Ticket sales figures for February of the same year stood at $51.52 million; March $80.55 million; April $92.59 million bringing the total to $286.36 million. January 2020 figure was regarded as the best month for air travel and one that surpassed the expectations of travel agencies and other catalytic interests in aviation and travel industry as the month saw high travel demand that amounted to $70.03 million.

February 2020 saw ticket sales of $59.16 million; March figure stood at $23.26 million when the COVID-19 got to its peak and nations started closing their borders, including restrictions that crippled travel. April 2020 saw a sharp decline of air travel as tickets sold amounted to $-1.36, a deficit for that month as the BSP recorded more refunds than new sales in April.

As a result of that, the month of April became negative. The total tickets sold for first quarter 2020 decreased to $151 million. President, NANTA, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, at a press conference yesterday, lamented that COVID- 19 brought the entire sector to a halt, stressing that January 2020 was one of the best months for aviation because of huge sales made by foreign carriers.

She said the sales had never happened in recent times because first quarter of every year is usually slow for business, but expressed joy that the month was good.

Akporiaye further stated that February of last year was also good till second week in March when nations started taking measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus by shutting borders.

On the spat with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), she berated the Arab country over the controversial Rapid Antigen Testing (RDT), saying it was not a full-proof for detection, adding that the PCR test was more comprehensive and far better than the Antigen test, which she said puts a lot of strain on travellers with additional costs.

