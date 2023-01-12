Flights disrupted across US after major system failure

The US government grounded “all flights in the country” for some hours following a system failure yesterday. The development reportedly left passengers stranded at various airports across the globe, as planned departures were suddenly cancelled.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the glitch in its notice-to-air missions (NOTAM) system in a statement. The agency is in charge of regulating all aspects and protocols related to aviation for all flights entering and leaving the US. It said they are performing final validation checks and reloading the system. “The FAA is working to restore its notice to air missions system. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement reads.”

