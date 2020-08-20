Flights resumption: Nigeria to enforce reciprocity policy with foreign airlines

*To withhold passports of persons arriving from abroad as airports open

Nigeria has said it would enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations in the country as it opens its airspace.

What it means is that only airlines from countries that allow flights from Nigeria will be allowed to fly into and out of the country.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this at Thursday’s media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

According to him, the country’s position is informed by the ban placed by some countries on flights from Nigeria, and that Nigeria’s decision was taken in the interest of its citizens.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, also disclosed that airlines will be informed on arrangements put in place to ensure that resumption of flights will be hitch-free.

He also stated that for now, only a few flights per day will be permitted as a test run for the protocols put in place to ensure a safe return to international operations. The protocols, according to him, would be made public in due course.

He expressed his appreciation to the airlines, aviation workers, travellers and all stakeholders for their patience and understanding and urged all hands to be on deck in ensuring a successful and efficient resumption of international flight operations.

And in a related development, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has issued a revised quarantine protocol for persons arriving Nigeria from Abroad (including returnees/stranded Nigerians).

The revised protocol contained in a circular to all diplomatic, consular and international organisations accredited to Nigeria on the COVID-19 protocols to be observed by passengers arriving Nigeria includes depositing their passports with the Nigeria Immigration Service for two weeks, pending the verification of their COVID-19 status.

According to the revised quarantine protocol which comes into immediate effect, the arrivals are expected to self-isolate for 14 days and to remain in the city/state where the point of entry is located (i.e Lagos or Abuja), throughout the duration of self-quarantine.

The protocol states further: “If not resident in Lagos, passengers shall make arrangements for accommodation at their own cost. Please note that the federal government will not be responsible for providing accommodation or transportation to the place of abode.

“Passengers will be cleared through the Nigeria Immigration Service System’s Migrant Identification and Data Analysis System and their passports retained until after successful completion of 14 days self-quarantine, except diplomatic passport holders.”

It said after all the COVID-19 protocols had been followed, instructions would be given to the NIS to release the passports to their owners.

According to the protocol, alternative arrangements could be made to collect passports via special delivery.

Like this: Like Loading...