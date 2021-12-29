Flogging Obasanjo’s dead horse towards Nigerian future

Being an advocate for the enthronement of Non-Violent Communication as the first algorithm in the resolution of the Nigerian conundrum, I listened with great interest to the address made by the highly respected Olusegun Aremu Okikiolu Obasanjo at the security retreat organised by the Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa in Abuja on December 13, 2021.

I listened with rapt attention because he laid the foundation for his speech by rebuking an unnamed contributor for speaking out of tone before making a demand for the decorous standards of address accorded to elders in the Omoluabi heritage.

His ebullient delivery mixed with flashes of paediatric African logic sounded excellent until it was put under close scrutiny. The gravity of the matters on the table demanded this since he was there to address matters that bordered on the life or death of Nigerians. At least six things stood out in his delivery:

First, when compared to the standards set by statesmen like Obafemi Awolowo, the Obasanjo speech was not very well structured and it came across as high on emotions, but low in substance and research details.

Secondly, unlike the thoroughly granulated deliveries of Obafemi Awolowo, the retired general’s submissions gave credence to the professional position that the challenges of the global resurgence of religious terrorism cannot be tackled successfully by old school military strategists.

The retired general spoke as a man that was weaned on Clausewitz’s “Trinity of War” but is oblivious of the asymmetrical warfare and hybrid threats of terrorism’s new war form.

Thirdly, it was evident that he has never been briefed that the terror hydra is also in part a war of narratives. His shallow interrogation of the Sheikh whose known terrorist leanings are a global concern was at best disingenuous.

Obasanjo glibly glossed over the fact that the “taqiyya” doctrine is recognised by the four main schools of Islamic jurisprudence. Fourthly, at no time did he acknowledge that the global terror strategy utilises moles and the sympathisers within the system to collapse nations from within.

Even when he spoke about the issue of policy and legislation, it was clear that he was not advised about the ambivalent definition of terrorism in our nation. A fifth point is the fact that every nation must define global terrorism in order to defend its sovereignty and territories, and Obasanjo had opportunities to do that when he was the Nigerian president for eight years.

The terror hydra grew in intelligence and also expanded unchecked under his watch. For point number six; the colonial lords must be smiling in their graves because they designed the West African Frontier Force to create such inhibitive leadership profiles.

Under the aegis of the Nigerian Army that came out of the West African Frontier Force, many young officers were sent to Sandhurst and Aldershot, Mons, for training. Soldiering is a noble trade and its volunteers are subject to a conditioning process that hones their focus but shortens their attention span so that the military chain of command can be upheld.

The word of command is a crucial part of the military structure and it is driven into the psyche of military personnel early, but the down side of this is the fact that critical thinking is discouraged as a rule.

When men like Obasanjo and his ilk were processed by the Britishsupervised army, they were inseminated with the concept of coup d’état, which is nothing but a glorified form of terrorism.

The British colonials were the masterminds of the plan that installed a military cadre that was incapable of critical thought as leaders in nations like Nigeria.

They did that to destroy the natural leadership selection process and subjugate civilian rule. This is why it was galling and hypocritical of Obasanjo to call out President Muhammadu Buhari as if they were not processed the same way through their military backgrounds.

Finally, after all is said and done, it was difficult to harvest any clear-cut directive from the river of words that Obasanjo unleashed. His meddlesome attitude is a danger to the future of our nation and the undiscerning multitudes of disenfranchised youths that are unfamiliar with the evil brilliance of global terrorism and its operations in Nigeria.

Obasanjo has forgotten that his untampered zeal cost people their lives in Maiduguri after his ill-advised visit to Babakura Fugu in September 2011.

In his demand for decorous regard, Obasanjo may have forgotten that the Omoluabi heritage also has a polite capture for meddlesome elders: “Kò kúkú s’óhun tí àgbà nf ’ewú se bí ò se pé k’áfi ré omodé je.”

Our final prayer is for God to deliver the youths of Nigeria from elders who fill their mouths with pepper before blowing air to clear a speck from the children’s eyes. In the meantime, we have to endure the pain of anachronisms programmed by the colonial masterminds to block the way of critical thought in our national affairs.

Rev. Ladi Peter Thompson is a Security Consultant

