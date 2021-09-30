Metro & Crime

Flood: 1,331 farmers get NEMA's relief materials in Ondo

No fewer than 1,331 farmers in Ondo State yesterday received relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The farm relief materials were distributed to the farmers who were victims of flood which ravaged their farms in 2020 by the agency. The distributed materials said to be worth millions of naira, include water pumps, insecticides, sprayers, rice and maize seedlings and bags of fertilizer, among others. According to the Director- General of the agency, Mr Ahmed Habib, who distributed the materials in Akure, the state capital, the gesture was to assist the farmers whose farms were destroyed by ravaging flood in 2020.

The Director-General, who was represented by the Area Head of NEMA in Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states, Mr Afolayan Olusegun, explained that the beneficiaries were from two local government areas of the state, including Akure South and Akure North. He said, “This is a gesture from the Federal Government to the farmers that arvictims of natural disaster nationwide and the agricultural inputs you saw there are to be distributed. Sometimes ago, we came for the enumeration and profiling of the affected farmers and the items have been brought to them to cushion the impact of the loss made as a result of the disaster.” He further explained that the figure was based on the number of farmers that were enumerated by the officials of the agency, stating that other affected farmers in the state that were not enumerated this year would be enumerated against next year. He stressed that, “those farmers that benefited this year were those that came out for capturing and enumeration last year, but other farmers that were not enumerated, I will get their total number and put it in my report of this year against next year.”

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Agriculture and Agric-business, Mr Akin Olotu, who commended the Federal Government for coming to the rescue of farmers in the state, urged NEMA to extend the gesture beyond the two local governments.

Olotu said, “We had flood challenge in the state last year, particularly in some communities in Akure North and South local governments where we had some rice farms being swept off by the flood and some of the farmers obtained bank loans to do the farming. We have to write to NEMA to complain about the incident and the need for relief for the victims and what they were able to do for us is what we are distributing.

