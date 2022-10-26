News

Flood: 21 affected states received relief material, says minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has confirmed the distribution of relief items to 21 states affected by flood. She said this at a briefing to keep the public abreast of the response and interventions made so far by her ministry and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the flood situation. Farouq said the distribution of food and non-food items to other states is already on. She said: “A total of 21 states have received relief materials so far.

They are Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Nassarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe. “While specialised teams are on the ground, there are still some states and local governments that are inaccessible and hard to reach. “To address this, we are working with the Military Disaster Response Units and other stakeholders with specialised skills and equipment to ensure that we use other means to reach hard-to-reach areas and people at risk.

 

Our Reporters

