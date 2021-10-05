Flood: 21,794 Sokoto farmers benefit from FG’s agric policy

No fewer than 21,794 persons affected by the 2020 flooding benefitted from the emergency agricultural intervention fund in Sokoto State.

The intervention covering 17 local government areas was inaugurated at Dange Shuni Local Government Area yesterday.

The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said the intervention is Federal Government’s effort through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Ahmed, who was represented by Supervisor, Sokoto Agricultural Intervention, Alhaji Aminu Shayau Ambursa, said this followed the completion of enumeration of farmers in the councils .

He said over 21,794 farmers enumerated are expected to benefit with the intervention under the food Security Council initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking, the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Zubairu Magaji Albadau, expressed.

