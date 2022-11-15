Metro & Crime

Flood: 22 new births recorded in Delta IDP camps

Ola James Flood: 22 new births recorded in Delta IDP camps Warri The Delta State Government has said it recorded 22 new babies at the various internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the state.

Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, Inter-Ministerial Flood Management Committee, Chief Patrick Ukah, who disclosed this at a press conference said  that the loss recorded by the state would have been more catastrophic if not for the proactiveness of the state government.

According to him, “it is interesting to note that this year’s flood is far more than what we experienced in 2021, but we give God the glory that the timely intervention has really helped us in managing this year’s flood problem.

“We were able to set up four camps by DESOPADEC and eight camps by the state government and we had about 21,000 IDPS in those eight camps and over 17000 in areas where DESOPADEC set up their own IDPs camps,” he said. According to him, the South and Central Senatorial Districts were most impacted by the flood, but the state government was able to move the affected victims to the IDP camps.

He commended the private sector response to the flood disaster, assuring that the state government would soon publish names of private sector donors in a full page advertorial in newspapers for the state to appreciate them individually.

“Now that the water has started receding and we have started planning their  exit, by the grace of God we will do whatever it takes to assist them to get back to normal life, irrespective of whatever they must have lost to the flood. In Patani, some travelers lost their lives while travelling towards the Port-Harcourt Bayelsa Road, while four deaths were recorded in Isoko and one in Ugbolu.

He said the loss associated with flood was unquantifiable, adding that the state government was yet to receive any money from the Federal Government other than some relief items from NEMA.

He said the NIMET flood projection for 2023 would be bigger than that of 2022 and called on the Federal Government to consider dredging the River Niger and Benue as well as building holding dams to cushion the effect of flooding in the state.

 

