Flood: 3,500 Bauchi households benefit from food palliatives in Warji LG

The Bauchi State government yesterday said it has distributed food items worth millions of naira to three thousand, five hundred households in Warji Local Government Area of the state, to ease their suffering as a result of flood that ravaged the area.

Distributing the food items at the local government secretariat, Governor Bala Mohammed said the gesture was to cushion the hardship caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and the recent flood disaster that ravaged the area. The governor while handing over the food items to the district head of Warji, said the

items were not meant to wipe out the needs of the beneficiaries, but to ameliorate their sufferings.

Governor Mohammed, represented by his Deputy, Baba Tela, said Warji was the eleventh local government to have benefited from the gesture since the beginning of the distribution exercise.

He said: “I personally come here together with all the people that are involved in the distribution and distribute or hand over the palliatives to the most senior district head, that is the district head of Warji Local Government, who is the chairmanof thepalliativecommittee in the area.

“According to him, so far, the state government has distributed palliatives to ten local governments. In Warji we are bringing 3,500 units of relief materials to 3,500 households,” he added. He said each unit of the palliatives contained beans, rice, maize, maggi, sugar, macaroni, cooking oil, among others items.

The governor, who said the government was distributing the palliatives in Warji in the first instance, assured that more would be coming along the way.

He explained that: “As we get more palliatives from donors such as Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) that had been in the forefront in sending relief materials to us and the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Humani tarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, we would continue to engage you and distribute palliative materials to the people of Bauchi State as at when due,” he assured.

Like this: Like Loading...