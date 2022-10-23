Flood: 95% of Bayelsans displaced, says Diri

State begs FG to save Nigerians from Cameroonian dam as Obi visits victims

The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday, disclosed that 95 per cent of Bayelsans have been displaced by the ravaging flood. That was as he called on the Federal Government to as a matter urgency to come to the aid of the state.

Speaking when the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, came to empathize with the displaced people camped at the Oxbow Lake, Diri revealed that the monster flood has rendered Bayelsa residents homeless.

The governor, however, called on the Federal Government to come to the rescue of the state, maintaining that the state produces the oil and gas, which are used to feed the remaining states in the country.

Diri said: “The last time I checked, Bayelsa State is still one of the federating units in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While Mr President has given us hope, I want thank you for still joining me to call on the Federal Government to show more empathy and love to the people of Bayelsa State from where oil and gas flow in this country, from where several others feed fat in the Federal Republic of Nigeria; from where our resources are taken to Abuja to be allocated to the 36 states of Nigeria.

“And these people are undergoing this natural disaster. Yes, well, it is not caused by the Federal Government. We agree neither by the state government but because of the contribution of Bayelsa State to the Federal Government of Nigeria, we expect something better than what we are seeing.

“This is the third week that Bayelsans have been displaced and that speaks volumes. In other climes, not even up to one week, you are going to see an immediate response. We still believe in one Nigeria. Please don’t let us change our mind. This is beyond the capacity of Bayelsa government.”

Commending Obi for his visit, the governor said Obi was the first presidential candidate, who has come to empathize with the citizens of Bayelsa State because of the devastating flood.

He said: “On behalf of the government of Bayelsa State and the internally displaced people of the state, whose homes have been occupied by a new landlord called flood and the lives that we have lost, whose houses, farm lands, fish farms have been all been occupied by flood and are living as internally displaced persons, we thank you for coming.

“Thank God you flew and you saw for yourself how Bayelsans are living in inhuman conditions. It is not enough to say I want to lead. These are the signs of a good leader. A good leader must have that affection, compassion, exude love and we are encouraged today that you have come to empathize and commiserate with us for the loss of lives.

“Here, we don’t have only the indigenes of Bayelsa State. We have people from all other ethnic groups, who have been displaced by the flood and as you come to feel what we are feeling, may God grant you your heart desires and give you that compassionate heart that you have to continue to contribute to humanity and development.” He prayed.

Speaking earlier, Peter Obi called on the Federal Government, other good spirited organizations and individuals to come to the aid of the state, stating that he had to suspend his campaign and come to empathize with the people of the state because of the effect of the flood on the citizens of the state.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Bayelsa State, Ayiba Duba, has called on the Federal Government to do something about the water that is being released from the Cameroonian Dam, stating that it is causing a lot of damage to the state.

The commissioner also pleaded with the people of the state to stop building houses on the water channels, stating that it contributed to the current flooding of the state.

Speaking to journalists at the weekend at the Oxbow Lake, where the state government camped some people displaced by the current flood, the commissioner said that the government was making frantic effort to make life a bit comfortable for the flood victims in the state.

Duba said:”We call on the Federal Government to do something about this flood. They said it was the dam in Cameroon that is causing the flood. Let them do something to contain the water when Cameroon releases the water. If they are to build reservoirs, let them build because we have come to realize that all the water empties to us.

“Also, the activities of residents are causing some of these problems. Some of these culverts are blocked. We have bottles and all manner of things blocking those places. So, we need to be conscious of our environment.

“What I’m asking residents of this state to do is that none should buy a land situated at the along the natural drainage.

“A lot of houses particularly in Yenagoa are built on natural drainages.

“My appeal to Bayelsans is to make sure that they are very careful in what they do so that when a situations like this occur, the damage will not be as much as what we are seeing.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Environment, Bayelsa State, Eselema Gbarambiri, who is also the chair of Flood Mitigation Committee, disclosed that the state has profiled about 3,377 affected persons at the Oxbow Lake Camp, adding that, “whatever we are doing here, is being i replicated at the Igbogene camp.”

He said: “Medical services have been provided. We are providing food and we have our sanitation unit that is cleaning the camp daily. We ensure that there is lighting

“The government is passionate about these people and we have an obligation to stand for them in time of crises and challenges.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...