Flood alert: Okowa warns against indiscriminate waste dumping

Delta State government yesterday directed officials of the Waste Management Board, Ministry of Environment and the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency to sanction anybody violating the law on indiscriminate dumping of waste.

This came on the backdrop of the flood alert issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) for residents of coastal areas to relocate to the uplands.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who summoned landlords, officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA the Directorate of Orientation Agency and market leaders to the Government House, Asaba yesterday, said the war against indiscipline had been renewed.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, said Asaba was the eye of the state hence the drains in the capital city should not be turned to refuse dumps.

He said: “Our environment is devastatingly impacted. Flood everywhere because the drainages are blocked with refuse. People have turned our drainages to dumping sites. We can’t continue to lose lives because the drains are blocked.

“Heavy sanctions are upcoming. Residents have two weeks before which the task force will swing into action to arrest and fine defaulters.

“All agencies of government, including officials of the Waste Management Board, Ministry of Environment, Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency and their task forces, have been mobilised to wield the big stick.”

Okowa said that on June 1, this year, a letter from NIMET warned some local government areas – Ndokwa West, Aniocha South, Oshimili North and South, Warri South, Bomadi, Burutu, and Patani – against impending flood.

The governor warned that the major flood disaster which hit the state in 2012, when houses and towns were submerged, would not be allowed to repeat itself this year.

