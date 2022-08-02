Flood alert unsettles Abuja residents

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) recently issued its annual flood forecast, warning residents of Abuja and other cities of imminent danger as a result of heavy rainfall. CALEB ONWE reports

T he annual impact-based forecast released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) named the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) alongside Niger, Nassarawa and Kaduna states among states that would witness heavy rainfall towards the tail end of July 2022.

According to the forecast, the rains are expected to be “predominantly intermittent” and will come with isolated thunderstorms, flash flooding of roads, low-lying settlements and river channels.

That was not a cheery news to many residents of Abuja, particularly the middle and low income class who reside mostly in rural and semi urban communities where flooding has been endemic. In places such as Gwagwalada, Gwako, Bwari and other satellite towns flood had wrecked havoc on homes and businesses in time past.

Even those who live in places such as Lokogoma, Galadimawa and Lugbe which are located within the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) are not spared from the fears of the coming flood.

Although some of these people live in modern housing estates they are already having sleepless nights over the forecast because a number of these estates have had bitter experiences over flooding.

The reality is that some of these housing estates are suspected to have been built on flood plains and water channels.

Voices

Some residents who spoke to Inside Abuja, said the flood forecast has added to their economic and security concerns. It was learnt that many residents have now resolved to staying indoors, during rainfall, except their purpose of going out is too critical.

They are apprehensive that a heavy downpour could end with a massive flood that could make difficult if not impossible. In previous years, some residents had lost their lives when the cars they were driving were swept off the road by the roaring flood.

A community leader in Kpaduma, Chief Linus Ezekwe said his group has decided to use their various social media platforms to warn people in their neighbourhood to heed the flood warnings. Ezekwe noted that the people’s fears have also spiked as a result of the rumours that bandits and terrorists were planning to launch attacks on Abuja.

According to him, the marauding criminals may take advantage of the heavy rainfall to unleash mayhem on the city.

Emergency plans

Inside Abuja gathered that the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA) has put in place some measures to avert the negative effects of flooding across the city.

Director General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss said the agency had taken some proactive measures to ensure that lives and properties were protected in the event of any flood.

According to him, the measures were designed to mitigate the impact of the anticipated heavy rains. He said FEMA has put all its community divers, local committee vanguard and key stakeholders on red alert.

“Similarly all community divers, volunteers and vanguards have been issued modern rescue equipment including branded raincoats, water jackets, life buoys, reflective jackets , personal protective wears and mobile breathing apparatus as well as the provision of Closed User Group,(CUG), communication gadgets to enhance their operations”. Furthermore, it was disclosed that barricades have been built on some flood prone areas like the Lokogoma District to control the flow of water and avert a flood disaster.

Demolition of houses on water channels

Inside Abuja also learnt that following the failure of some residents to heed all legal warnings over the impending flood disaster, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has embarked on an aggressive demolition of buildings constructed along the water ways. Some months ago, the bulldozers stormed the Trademore Estate in Lugbe and removed such illegal structures.

Most recently, over 100 buildings constructed on waterways at Dutse Makaranta, a densely populated suburb in Bwari Area Council have equally been demolished.

The FCTA said it could no longer wait for unwilling residents to comply with early warnings to save lives, after the destructive flooding that occurred in the community a few days ago. Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah who led the demolition team to the community, said it would be very irresponsible for any government to wait for residents who were not willing to obey extant laws on town planning and development.

Attah who expressed utmost disgust that occupiers and owners of the buildings on waterways in the community have deliberately refused to heed warnings, said the administration was wielding the big stick to save lives, properties and the environment. He noted that it was an act of God that the heavy flooding that swept through the area four days did not leave any record of death, sparing the government of any careless social media backlash.

Attah explained that the owners and occupiers of the buildings on the waterways had been warned and asked to leave the area from the onset, but refused to comply, hence the forceful ejection. He was particularly bitter that some of the demolished buildings belonged to a private school and churches where innocent children, wards and worshipers would have been swept away, had the flooding occurred on a work day or even during religious festival.

“Today we are commencing a citywide operation against buildings sitting on water plains and riverbeds. Here in Dutse Makaranta, you could see heavy flooding. We thank God the rain fell on Sunday afternoon at about 1:00 pm or 2:00pm when many had left the church and school was closed. The water got to the window levels. The casualties here would have been extremely massive.

” Most persons in this area where out, only two men who where on their beds . When the water came one of the walls to one of the buildings fell on the bed of one man and the man fled his house and packed everything quickly.

“We hope that this will send a strong message to all those who have been on water plains and corridors. We thank God that we did not loose any life here. But we wonder how people will put their buildings without a building plan approval and now they are telling us to try and understand.

“FCTA has marked the buildings from foundation level, they have been warned to leave that this is a disaster zone. They kept marking at window and roofing levels, warning them to leave that flooding was coming, but they never believed,” he said.

Residents justify demolition

A resident of Dutse Community, Ibrahim Shaibu confirmed that those affected by the demolition actually were aware that the area was prone to flooding, but ignored all warnings. Shaibu who claimed he has lived in the community for about 20 years, acknowledged that the flooding that occurred three days ago was unprecedented, but thanked God that no life was lost.

He claimed that the indigenous people should be blamed for whatever destruction the flooding had caused, as they have continued to resell the plots after each demolition exercise. Shaibu also commended the efforts of the administration for removing the buildings, saying that it has saved the community from further disasters.

