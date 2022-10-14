News

Flood: Anambra battles looming epidemic

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has intensified efforts in battling a looming epidemic at the Internally Displaced Persons camps which is currently housing over 9,000 victims of flood disaster in the area. There were apprehensions yesterday that the twenty seven crowded camps are at the mercy of cholera and typhoid epidemics. This is coming as the IDP camps received two new born babies that were delivered two days ago. Speaking on the issue, Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Felix Odumegwu, said: “We are aware that there could be an outbreak of epidemic in those holding camps which we call IDP camps given the number of displaced people in the camps, so we are observing the highest level of hygiene at the camps. “We have sent people to carry out grass cutting at places that are overgrown by weeds and the situation as it is today is one that we are not leaving anything to chance and we have the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) which has a steering committee headed by the Executive Secretary, Mr. Paul Odenigbo, who is well experienced.”

 

Our Reporters

