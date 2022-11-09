Flood: Anambra embarks on jetty construction

Anambra State Government has commenced the construction of a Jetty in Onitsha commercial town in a bid to jump start water transportation within and beyond the area. This is coming as the three months perennial flooding across the state recedes. In the last one week, water transportation has resumed in the state due to the receding of the flood and also sand-dredgers have resumed business which has been affected by the flood in last three months. The project which is being executed by the Onitsha South Local Government Area is part of the policy trust of Governor Charles Soludo’s administration in improving trade, commerce and industry in the area.

The Local Government chairman, Emeka Orji, explained while on a tour of the site for the jetty that the project is aimed at exploring the water ways of Anambra state. “We have been having challengesabouttransportationand wediscoverthatwatertransportation is yet another way to reduce the pressure on the major roads in Onitsha as well as the old River Niger bridge.”

