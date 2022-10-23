Flood: APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, donates N100m to Kano victims

…Calls for prayers to end disaster

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Ahmad Bola Tinubu, has called for fervent prayers to end flood disasters, this is even as he donated N100 million to Kano victims.

Already the severe flooding has killed 23 people in Kano and destroyed hundreds millions of naira worth of farm produce.

Tinubu, concerned with the flooding across the nation, called for sustained prayers to end the disaster.

The APC presidential candidate, made the announcement during a dinner organised in his honour by the Kano business community on Saturday night in Kano.

According to him, the donation was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the victims in the affected local government areas in the state

Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said that Tinubu has the capacity to provide the needed leadership that would consolidate and continue to ensure the country’s democratic gains.

Speaking on the occasion, the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, commended the business community council for organising the dinner for the presidential hopeful.

He therefore described the gesture as an endorsement, adding that their demands would be met if Tinubu was elected president.

The APC presidential candidate was accompanied to the dinner by the Governors of Kano, Jigawa, Yobe and Zamfara states, Abdullahi Ganduje, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, Alhaji Bello Matawalle and Alhaji Mai Mala-Buni.

Others included members of National Assembly, state executive council and other party stalwarts.

