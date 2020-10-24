Flood: Army distributes palliatives, drugs to IDPs in Kebbi

The 8 Division of Nigeria Army, Sokoto State yesterday flagged-off the distribution of palliatives alongside medical outreaches to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who were affected by flood in Kebbi State.

The Acting General officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, Sokoto, Brig General Aminu Bande, while flagging-off the event at Besse in Koko Besse Local Government Area, said the palliatives and medical outreach was part of their contribution to humanity.

He explained that the outreaches would cover 32 communities across the state, adding that the aim was to ensure that the IDPs affected by flood were rescued by giving them good healthcare.

He said: “I am here to represent the Chief of Army Staff and we have enough drugs for the medical outreach as well as food items to be distributed to the victims, while our medical team will spend three days across the state.”

While giving the breakdown of the items, the acting GOC said about 2,000 bags of rice and other assorted items were distributed while 200 bundles of Zinc was also given to the victims courtesy of the Nigeria Army.

Earlier, the leader of the 8 Division Hospital, which is in charge of the medical outreach, Major N. D. Dikko had said the team was going to visit all the communities by examining them medically and ensure that their lives have been safe.

